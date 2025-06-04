Captive Portal Market - Global Forecast To 2030: Service Providers To See Rapid Growth In Adoption, Travel & Transportation Sector Sees Surge Usage
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|258
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$1.15 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$2.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|13.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Demand for Secure and Controlled Access to Wifi Networks Increasing Demand for Wifi Monetization Increasing Focus on Marketing Efforts Through Captive Portal to Drive Market Growth
Challenges
- Bandwidth Hogging to Impact Demand for Captive Portal Presence of Fake Or Malicious Captive Portals to Hinder Growth of Market
Opportunities
- Captive Portal to Help Wifi Analytics to Get More Customer Insights Captive Portals to Offer Valuable Opportunities for Targeted Marketing
Case Studies
- Use Case 1: Totalenergies Boosts Efficiency and Ux With Cloudi-Fi Guest Wifi Use Case 2: Best Western Installed Fast and Compliant Guest Wifi Networks With Performance Network Use Case 3: Mcdonald'S Belgium Partnered With Cisco Meraki, Purple, and Socialspot to Provide Guest Wifi to Visitors Use Case 4: Centralized Wifi Management for Aakash With Ray Use Case 5: Globalreach Deployed High-Performance Public Wifi for Linknyc
Company Profiles
- Cisco Hpe Aruba Networking Arista Networks Extreme Networks Juniper Networks Fortinet Ruckus Network Purple Ai Enea Boingo Netgear Ironwifi Globalreach Technology Cloud4Wi Beonic Gozone Wifi One Bcg Adentro Anuvu Spotipo Nexnet Solutions Performance Network Cloudi-Fi Wifigem Satcom Direct Intelsat Raylife Watchguard Grand Stream Keenetic
