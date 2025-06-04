CRISPR Market Research And Competitive Landscape Report 2025 - Global Forecast To 2030: Rising Adoption In Research And Therapy Drives Growth With Thermo Fisher Scientific And Merck Leading
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|267
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$3.21 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$5.47 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Demand for Crispr-Based Gene Therapies Advancements in Crispr Technology Growing Government and Private Investments and Funding for Crispr Technology
Restraints
- Technical Challenges Associated With Crispr Technology
Opportunities
- Development of New Vaccines and Treatments for Genetic Diseases Expanding Industrial and Agricultural Applications of Crispr
Challenges
- Regulatory Hurdles for Crispr Advancements
Technology Analysis
- Key Technologies
- Crispr-Cas Systems Grna Design & Optimization High-Throughput Crispr Screening
- Synthetic Biology Single-Cell Genomics Next-Generation Sequencing
- Stem Cell Engineering Synthetic Dna & Gene Synthesis Microfluidics
Company Profiles
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Merck Kgaa Agilent Technologies, Inc. Genscript Revvity Lonza Danaher Corporation Takara Bio Inc. Creative Biogene Fujian Sunybiotech Co., Ltd. Editco Caribou Biosciences, Inc. Hera Biolabs Origene Technologies, Inc. Cellecta, Inc. Mammoth Biosciences, Inc. Applied Stemcell New England Biolabs Toolgen, Inc. Genecopoeia, Inc. Twist Bioscience Synthego Egenesis Inscripta, Inc. Precision Biosciences
