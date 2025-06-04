Old National Again Named Among The 50 Most Community-Minded U.S. Companies By Points Of Light

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EVANSVILLE, Ind., June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --– For the second consecutive year, Old National Bancorp (“Old National”) has been named by Points of Light as one of“The Civic 50” honorees for 2025. This annual designation is reserved for the 50 most community-minded companies in the nation.

A global nonprofit that inspires, equips and mobilizes people to take action that changes the world, Points of Light has recognized the 50 most community-minded companies in the nation every year since 2012. The Civic 50 award is based on employee volunteering, community investment, corporate citizenship and social impact programs.

“Our team members love rolling up their sleeves and making a difference in their communities, as evidenced by the more than 67,000 collective volunteer hours they logged in 2024,” said Jim Ryan, Old National Chairman and CEO.“Old National is honored to again be recognized by Points of Light as an organization that truly puts our values into action.”

Combined, The Civic 50 companies for 2025 have engaged more than 460,000 employees to volunteer more than 6.5 million hours in their communities. That's double the average for U.S. companies not in The Civic 50.

“In an ever-evolving landscape, companies are looking to ensure that they can meet the needs of their communities, customers, and stakeholders,” said Jennifer Sirangelo, President and CEO, Points of Light.“Companies like Old National are leading the way in showing how social impact benefits their employee's well-being, strengthens the communities where they do business, and brings value and meaning to their work. Their efforts provide a model for others looking to bring the benefits of volunteering and social impact to their workforce, and they're extremely deserving of this recognition.”

The Civic 50 honorees are companies with annual U.S. revenues of at least $1 billion. They are selected based on four dimensions of their corporate citizenship and social impact programs:



Investment of resources and volunteerism

Integration across business functions

Institutionalization through policies and systems Impact measurement



You can click here for the full list of The Civic 50 honorees. Additionally, for more information and to view Old National's latest Community Action Report, click here .

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is the holding company of Old National Bank. As the fifth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest, Old National proudly serves clients primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. With approximately $70 billion of assets and $37 billion of assets under management (including Bremer Financial Corporation on a pro forma basis as of March 31, 2025), Old National ranks among the top 25 banking companies headquartered in the United States. Tracing our roots to 1834, Old National focuses on building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients while also strengthening and supporting the communities we serve. In addition to providing extensive services in consumer and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management and capital markets services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com . In 2025, Points of Light again named Old National as one of "The Civic 50" -- an honor reserved for the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States.

ABOUT POINTS OF LIGHT

Points of Light is a nonpartisan, global nonprofit organization that inspires, equips, and mobilizes millions of people to create positive change through volunteering and civic engagement. Through work with nonprofits, companies and social impact leaders, the organization galvanizes volunteers to meet critical needs in communities. As the world's largest organization dedicated to increasing volunteer service, Points of Light engages more than 3.8 million volunteers across 32 countries. For more information, visit .

