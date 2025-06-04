Atmosphere Reapproves Natural Refrigerants Label For Ceptek

ATMO Reapproved Natural Refrigerants Label Ceptek

The ATMO Approved label is a global gold standard highlighting best-in-class manufacturers and contractors of natural refrigerant systems and components.

- Mathieu Cardinal, CEO and President, CeptekBRUSSELS, BELGIUM, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ATMOsphere , a global market accelerator of clean cooling and heating solutions and publisher of NaturalRefrigerants, has reapproved the ATMO Approved Natural Refrigerants Label for Ceptek , a Canadian manufacturer of industrial CO2 (R744) industrial refrigeration systems. Ceptek was first approved for the label in June 2024.“Being part of the ATMO Approved Label for a second consecutive year reflects our continued commitment to sustainable and forward-thinking refrigeration practices,” said CEO and President Mathieu Cardinal.The ATMO Approved label, launched in June 2022, was created to offer a global benchmark for identifying leading manufacturers of natural refrigerant systems and components. In 2024, the label's scope expanded to include contractors and installers. In 2025, the model for the label was updated to quantify avoided TFA (trifluoroacetic acid) emissions thanks to an approved company's use of natural refrigerants.Committed to meeting expectationsCeptek was founded in 2010 and is headquartered near Montreal. The company's CO2 products include racks, heat pumps and chillers, and its products are used in food processing, cold storage and for commercial HVAC. Ceptek was acquired by RefPlus, a fellow Canadian manufacturer of commercial and light industrial refrigeration equipment also headquartered near Montreal, in 2023.Ceptek's customers include American OEM Copeland, and André Patenaude, Director of Business Development and Solution Strategy, said Ceptek's CO2 products“met the design and operational specifications with excellent quality.”“Copeland is a supplier and customer of Ceptek,” said Patenaude.“As a customer, the CO2 booster training units provided by Ceptek/RefPlus have consistently met our goals and expectations. They worked collaboratively from the design, build and commissioning stage to assure that our needs were met.”Quantifying PFAS/TFAA notable addition to the 2025 label criteria is the focus on eliminating PFAS, which includes TFA, a byproduct of the atmospheric degradation of many HFO and HFC refrigerants. Recent research has deemed TFA a“planetary boundary threat” due to its potential risks to human and environmental health.“The label criteria around PFAS acknowledges what companies are doing to ensure they are PFAS-free,” said Marc Chasserot, the CEO and Founder of ATMOsphere.“ATMO Approved companies have the vision and leadership required to navigate the market today and help [organizations] move away from PFAS and global-warming synthetic alternatives.”Best-in-class certificationThe ATMOsphere label is designed to help qualified manufacturers and contractors market products and services to new customers and regions in the natural refrigerants marketplace. Certified organizations can display the label on products, marketing materials, email signatures and trade show booths, boosting their visibility and helping end users identify best-in-class suppliers.To qualify, companies must demonstrate excellence across four pillars:● Company vision – a commitment to natural refrigerants as a core business.● Customer satisfaction – positive end-user testimonials confirming reliability and performance.● Measurable impact – mitigation of CO2 and TFA emissions.● Proactive training – investment in employee and stakeholder education.Additional information on the 2025 label and the registration form can be found below.Ceptek is the 12th company to be approved for the ATMO Approved label in 2025, joining RefPlus, Novum, OLAB, Nihon Netsugen Systems, Equans Kältetechnik, Refra, GTS, Fenagy, ENNS Industrial Refrigeration, Zudek and SURE Solutions.About CeptekFounded in 2010, Quebec-based Ceptek company is a leading manufacturer of large-capacity CO2 and ammonia/CO2 cascade industrial equipment. The company designs and manufactures, among other things, central refrigeration systems, high-temperature industrial heat pumps, fluid coolers and technical rooms. In recent years, Ceptek has designed and developed numerous large-scale projects in the pharmaceutical, agri-food processing and fisheries sectors, among others, and has specialized in supporting companies in their energy transition and decarbonization efforts.In 2023, Ceptek joined the RefPlus group, quickly creating a synergy that allowed the company to cement its position as a North American leader in the manufacture of custom CO2 industrial refrigeration equipment.About ATMOsphereFor the past 20 years, market accelerator ATMOsphere (formerly shecco) has been active in helping bring climate-friendly technologies faster to market. ATMOsphere supports over 100 partners worldwide in the HVAC&R sector, where the focus is on sustainable refrigeration, heating and cooling technologies using natural refrigerants.

