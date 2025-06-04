GR8 People Powers Global Talent Outreach With AI Writing Assistant

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) GR8 People Supercharges Talent Outreach with AI Writing Assistant: Introducing Advanced Personalization with Multi-Lingual Capabilities

- Jayne KettlesPHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- GR8 People , the leading workflow-driven talent platform, is proud to announce a significant evolution of its flagship GenAI Writing Assistant. This powerful tool now features enhanced AI-powered personalization with robust multi-lingual capabilities, empowering recruiters to craft and deliver highly tailored, on-brand messages that resonate with every candidate, in their preferred language, while dramatically reducing time and effort."AI breakthroughs are rapidly reshaping how we achieve efficiency and creativity in software. We are incredibly enthusiastic to unveil these cutting-edge capabilities in our AI Writing Assistant, especially the addition of multi-lingual support, which opens up new frontiers for global talent engagement," said Jayne Kettles, Chief Product Officer at GR8 People. "Our mission has always been to simplify and enhance the recruiter experience, and we're thrilled to continue that journey alongside our customers."In today's fiercely competitive and increasing global talent landscape, personal and authentic outreach in a candidate's native language is paramount. GR8 People's enhanced AI Writing Assistant addresses this need by leveraging rich insights and company-specific details to generate high-impact content without requiring manual templates or heavy lifting. This advanced assistant is poised to transform how recruiters engage with talent, ensuring a consistent, engaging, and deeply personalized experience for every candidate, regardless of their language.Key Features:.Context-Driven Content: The assistant automatically pulls candidate and employer data to create precisely tailored, on-brand communications..Multi-Lingual Support: Generate and refine messages in multiple languages, ensuring global reach and authentic local engagement..Refine with Ease: Effortlessly adjust messages for tone, style, or specific skill emphasis in seconds within the assistant..Conversational Interface: Craft and update content intuitively through a familiar, messaging-style workspace, making the assistant easy to use..Tailored Messaging: Ensures every message aligns perfectly with your brand and speaks directly to candidates' unique backgrounds and roles..Collaborative: Facilitates team-wide use of the assistant to deliver uniform, high-quality outreach that significantly boosts brand perception.Why Recruiters Are Embracing the AI Writing Assistant:.AI Support, Recruiter Control: Gain the advantage of AI-powered assistance while maintaining full control to review, refine, and send with confidence..More Time for Meaningful Engagement: Let the Assistant handle the heavy lifting of content creation, allowing recruiters to focus on engagement..Eliminate Blank Screen Syndrome: Get a powerful head start with smart suggestions that inherently sound like you and stay perfectly on brand..Outreach You Can Be Proud Of: Confidently send polished, personalized messages that stand out, even if writing isn't your forte, now across languages..Messaging That Delivers Results: Use the assistant to hit the right tone, highlight relevant skills, and drive higher open and reply rates..Adaptable for Any Role, Any Audience: Easily tweak content to fit any person and position, with the added flexibility of multi-lingual support..Consistent Brand Voice: Create custom content that reflects your brand's message, building stronger trust with candidates globally.GR8 Ways to Leverage the GenAI Writing Assistant's Power:.Swiftly send personalized messages to both passive and active talent, in their preferred language..Effectively promote jobs with outreach tailored to each candidate's skills and interests..Initiate compelling conversations with first-touch emails that perfectly reflect your brand's voice and culture across different regions..Effortlessly follow up after events, screenings, or interviews..Adapt messages to fit diverse audiences with precise tone, focus, and detail, regardless of language."GR8 People's approach to incorporating AI into our platform is deeply informed by nearly 25 years of experience serving the Talent Acquisition industry. We have the unique ability to build AI directly into recruiting workflows to achieve the highest impact for both recruiters and talent, now with enhanced global reach through our GenAI Writing Assistant," added Jayne Kettles.GR8 People's enhanced AI Writing Assistant, including its AI-powered personalization and multi-lingual support, is available now. Getting started is seamless with simple setup, comprehensive user training, and dedicated customer support.

