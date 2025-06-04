Kuldeep Yadav Gets Engaged To Childhood Friend In Private Ceremony In Lucknow
The ceremony, kept intimate and traditional, was attended by close family members and friends, along with several cricketers from Uttar Pradesh, including India and Kolkata Knight Riders batter Rinku Singh. The engagement took place at a venue in the city where the couple exchanged rings, marking the beginning of a new chapter in their lifelong bond.
Vanshika, who hails from Shyam Nagar in Lucknow, works with LIC, and shares a deep-rooted friendship with Kuldeep that dates back to their early childhood. Their close companionship over the years blossomed into love, culminating in a heartwarming engagement surrounded by loved ones.
While the off-field milestone has brought joy to Kuldeep's personal life, his cricketing journey continues to be a story of resilience and reinvention.
Representing Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025, the 30-year-old left-arm wrist-spinner had a respectable campaign, picking up 15 wickets in 14 matches at a tidy economy rate of 7.08 and a bowling average of 24.07. His best figures in the season stood at 3/22, underlining his continued importance in the T20 format.
Since making his debut for India in 2017, Kuldeep has been a reliable performer across formats, especially in ODIs, where he has claimed over 180 wickets.
His skillful variations, especially the elusive 'chinaman' delivery, have often proven to be game-changers for India.
As he begins a new phase in his personal life, Kuldeep will now set his sights on the upcoming international assignments in England, where Team India will look to rely on his experience and guile, especially in red-ball cricket.
