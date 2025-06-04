Force Therapeutics Selected For The American Academy Of Orthopaedic Surgeons' Proms Vendor Program

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We're honored to be recognized by AAOS for our proven ability to support care teams with scalable PROMs collection ," said Bronwyn Spira, CEO, Force Therapeutics. "As the industry shifts toward value-based care, we remain focused on simplifying outcomes reporting while driving better clinical decisions."

AAOS PROMs Vendor Program participants are selected based on a series of criteria assessing their ability to collect and submit patient-reported outcomes (PRO) data, their track record of submitting data to the AAOS Registries, and other information.

"Finding the right technology vendor who can help ease the burden of collecting patient-reported outcome data is vital, but often complicated," said Kurt P. Spindler, MD, FAAOS, AAOS PROMs workgroup chair. "We are pleased to welcome Force Therapeutics into AAOS' circle of featured PROMs vendors and look forward to further assisting and educating AAOS members with the PROMs implementation process."

About Force Therapeutics

Force Therapeutics is a leading patient engagement solution and care coordination software for patients undergoing specialty procedures. Force improves patient engagement, satisfaction, and outcomes by delivering clinically validated remote patient care while empowering providers with data-driven tools and automated clinical workflow optimizations that reduce variation and improve the efficiency of hospitals, ASCs, and health systems.

About AAOS

With more than 39,000 members, AAOS is the world's largest medical association of musculoskeletal specialists. AAOS is the trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal health. It provides the highest quality, most comprehensive education to help orthopaedic surgeons and allied health professionals at every career level best treat patients in their daily practices. AAOS is the source for information on bone and joint conditions, treatments, and related musculoskeletal health care issues; and it leads the health care discussion on advancing quality.



1AAOS does not, directly or indirectly, endorse PROMs Vendor Program companies or any products or services offered by PROMs Vendor Program featured companies.

