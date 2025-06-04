GERSHMAN MORTGAGE CELEBRATES 70 YEARS OF SERVICE & EXCELLENCE

Honoring a legacy of trust, growth, and commitment to homeownership since 1955.

ST. LOUIS, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gershman Mortgage proudly announces its 70th anniversary in 2025 – an event that reflects seven decades of trusted service, innovation, and community focus. The family-owned company was founded on June 23rd, 1955, by Solon Gershman in St. Louis, Missouri, and is still headquartered there today. Gershman Mortgage's continuous operation since 1955 makes it one of the longest-standing independent mortgage lenders in the region. In recent years, the company has expanded to over 250 employees, with offices in eight states, and the ability to lend in 22 states.

Major Milestones

Throughout its seven decades, Gershman Mortgage has celebrated its fair share of significant milestones, including:



1976: Relocated their headquarters to 7 N Bemiston, Clayton, MO – their home for over 40 years

1986: Reached a $1 billion servicing portfolio

2001: Sold their servicing department; promoted Al Will to President of the company, where he ran the company until his retirement in 2018 (after a tenure of over 56 years) 2018: Adam Mason named President; moved to their current headquarters at 16253 Swingley Ridge Road, Suite 200, Chesterfield, MO

What Sets Gershman Mortgage Apart?

Gershman Mortgage has thrived over the past seven decades, thanks to a multitude of factors, but none are more prevalent than the employees who work there. This is the kind of company where people spend their entire career, and where generations of families come to work. The staff at Gershman values the importance of customer service and places a premium on it above all else. Keeping their customers happy and ensuring they have the best homebuying experience possible is of the utmost importance to every employee, regardless of their role.

Patty Mowry , a Senior Loan Coordinator from the Chesterfield, MO branch, has worked for the company for over 40 years. When asked about her favorite part of the job, she responded, "The people, hands down. We take care of each other, and we ensure everyone is equipped with what they need to assist our customers. That starts at the leadership level and flows throughout the rest of the company. It's why I've dedicated my career to Gershman."

Senior Vice President and Branch Manager, Scott Alberson , has been with the company for over 30 years. "What I have loved most about working at Gershman Mortgage is the employees. It is awesome to see so many departments and people working together to create a great experience for our customers. I have stayed with Gershman Mortgage for the last 31 years because of what Gershman Mortgage stands for: integrity, leadership, transparency, strength, and fairness. Gershman has a great future ahead because of our leadership and our effort to strive for excellence. I hope to see many more years of success for the company I call home."

70 Years, Thousands of Homes, One Trusted Name

Since opening its doors in 1955, the company has proudly provided mortgage financing to several hundred thousand individuals and families – guiding them through one of life's most important milestones with care, clarity and unmatched expertise.

This legacy of service is built on trust and a personal touch that continues to set Gershman Mortgage apart.

"I had the run around for years. Then I met you guys, and it really turned my life around. Seven years is a long time. It took me that long to finally own my own home, and it's all thanks to the whole Gershman Mortgage company. Very patient, understanding, but most of all, kind. Not too many people are actually out there to help you, or give you all the answers. You guys did that for me, and made it happen. My family will forever be grateful for all that you've done for us." – A Gershman Mortgage customer

Testimonials like these reflect the heart of the company's mission: to empower homebuyers and support them with knowledge, integrity and compassion.

What's In Store for Gershman Mortgage?

Looking ahead, the team at Gershman is committed to evolving with the mortgage industry while staying true to its roots: supporting customers through every step of the homebuying journey. As they head into their next 70 years, the company remains dedicated to innovation, communities, and putting customers first.

Learn more about Gershman Mortgage at .

SOURCE Gershman Mortgage

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED