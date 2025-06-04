Ten Key Companies Driving Growth In The Smart City Market Highlighted In New Report Available From Research And Markets
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|188
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$516.42 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$826.05 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Market Sizing & Forecasting
5. Market Dynamics
6. Market Insights
6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.2. PESTLE Analysis
7. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025
8. Smart City Market, by Utilities
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Grid
8.2.1. Distribution
8.2.2. Transmission
8.3. Metering
8.3.1. Electricity Metering
8.3.2. Water Metering
8.4. Water Management
8.4.1. Leak Detection
8.4.2. Water Quality Monitoring
9. Smart City Market, by Transportation
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Parking
9.2.1. Off-Street
9.2.2. on-Street
9.3. Public Transport
9.3.1. Fleet Tracking
9.3.2. Passenger Information Systems
9.4. Traffic Management
9.4.1. Adaptive Signaling
9.4.2. Incident Detection
10. Smart City Market, by Building
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Automation
10.2.1. Controller Integration
10.2.2. Predictive Maintenance
10.3. Energy Management
10.3.1. HVAC Efficiency
10.3.2. Lighting Control
10.4. Security and Surveillance
10.4.1. Access Control
10.4.2. CCTV
11. Smart City Market, by Security
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Access Control
11.2.1. Card Readers
11.2.2. Mobile Credentials
11.3. Biometrics
11.3.1. Facial Recognition
11.3.2. Fingerprint
11.4. Video Surveillance
11.4.1. IP Cameras
11.4.2. Video Analytics
12. Smart City Market, by Healthcare
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Emergency Response
12.2.1. Alert Systems
12.2.2. Ambulance Telematics
12.3. Health Monitoring
12.3.1. Patient Monitoring Systems
12.3.2. Wearables
12.4. Telemedicine
12.4.1. Remote Diagnosis
12.4.2. Virtual Consultation
13. Americas Smart City Market
13.1. Introduction
13.2. United States
13.3. Canada
13.4. Mexico
13.5. Brazil
13.6. Argentina
14. Europe, Middle East & Africa Smart City Market
14.1. Introduction
14.2. United Kingdom
14.3. Germany
14.4. France
14.5. Russia
14.6. Italy
14.7. Spain
14.8. United Arab Emirates
14.9. Saudi Arabia
14.10. South Africa
14.11. Denmark
14.12. Netherlands
14.13. Qatar
14.14. Finland
14.15. Sweden
14.16. Nigeria
14.17. Egypt
14.18. Turkey
14.19. Israel
14.20. Norway
14.21. Poland
14.22. Switzerland
15. Asia-Pacific Smart City Market
15.1. Introduction
15.2. China
15.3. India
15.4. Japan
15.5. Australia
15.6. South Korea
15.7. Indonesia
15.8. Thailand
15.9. Philippines
15.10. Malaysia
15.11. Singapore
15.12. Vietnam
15.13. Taiwan
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024
16.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024
16.3. Competitive Analysis
16.3.1. Cisco Systems, Inc.
16.3.2. International Business Machines Corporation
16.3.3. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
16.3.4. Schneider Electric SE
16.3.5. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
16.3.6. Microsoft Corporation
16.3.7. Accenture plc
16.3.8. Hitachi, Ltd.
16.3.9. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
16.3.10. General Electric Company
