Forvis Mazars Expands Into Minnesota With New Office Launch

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MINNEAPOLIS, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forvis Mazars LLP, one of the largest public accounting and consulting firms in the United States, is expanding its Upper Midwest footprint with the launch of a new office in Minneapolis. This move is a strategic investment in a market long recognized by the firm for its strong alignment with Forvis Mazars' culture, client base, and service model.

The decision to open a Minnesota office follows years of consideration and a desire to deepen the firm's presence in a market with a vibrant middle-market ecosystem, multinational business activity, and international connectivity-particularly in industries such as manufacturing, construction, financial services, insurance, healthcare, medical technology, and private equity. Forvis Mazars has long served clients in the region across consulting, tax, and audit service lines, generating substantial revenue across a wide range of industries. Establishing a local office will enhance the firm's ability to provide an Unmatched Client Experience ® and deliver services tailored to the specific needs of Minnesota-based companies.

“Minnesota represents a phenomenal opportunity to expand our impact in a dynamic and growing region with an incredible business climate,” said Jeff Ronsse, northwest regional managing partner at Forvis Mazars.“This new office reflects our belief in investing in people and places where we can deliver meaningful impact and unlock potential for clients and the community for many years to come.”

The launch of the Minnesota office will be spearheaded by Tyler Aldridge , an audit director with more than 10 years of experience serving clients. The new office will serve as a collaborative hub for a growing number of team members from multiple service lines, providing flexibility and convenience for clients.

“Forvis Mazars is a firm that prioritizes strong culture, long-term success, and an unwavering commitment to client service-and I'm proud to help expand that vision in Minnesota,” Aldridge said.“This market aligns with how we work, and I'm excited to build a strong team and deepen relationships with existing and future clients across the region.”

The firm is actively recruiting both experienced professionals and new graduates, with several team members already committed to joining the Minnesota office in the near future.

For more information about Forvis Mazars visit forvismazars.us/about-us . To learn more about joining the team in Minnesota, visit .

About Forvis Mazars

Forvis Mazars, LLP is an independent member of Forvis Mazars Global, a leading global professional services network. Ranked among the largest public accounting firms in the United States, the firm's 7,000 dedicated team members provide an Unmatched Client Experience ® through the delivery of assurance, tax, and consulting services for clients in all 50 states and internationally through the global network. Visit to learn more.



Contact: Mike Brothers, PR Manager

...