Helpalert App: World's First Elderly Check-In System App - Without Tech
HelpAlert App - brilliant for the elderly and the entire family
HelpAlert offers auto welfare calls for the elderly, no smartphone or internet needed, - peace of mind for families. All performed silently in the backgroundADELAIDE, SOUTH AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- After revolutionizing home safety with the Safety Switch and the CareAlert Smart Dialler, Australian innovators Mike and Darren Steele have created another game-changer - and this time, it's a World first.
Introducing the HelpAlert App - the world's first elderly welfare check-in system that works without any smartphone, internet, or tech skills.
🚫 No Apps for the elderly | 🚫 No Wearables | 🚫 No Buttons to Push
Instead:
✅ Automatic welfare calls and or medication reminder calls to landlines or mobiles
✅ Familiar pre-recorded voices from loved ones
✅ Up to 3 check-ins a day with built-in escalation if calls go un-answered.
✅ Completely silent – just peace of mind
✅ Costs less than a cup of coffee a week
Why It Matters:
In a world obsessed with high-tech solutions, HelpAlert dares to go simple - because our elderly don't need more tech. They need connection.
This isn't another wearable. It's not a panic button. It's an entirely new category of elderly care.
Why Now:
Across the U.S., millions of families juggle work, kids, and aging parents. HelpAlert fills that daily check-in gap quietly, affordably, and effectively, making it a lifeline for carers and seniors alike.
Perfect for TV & Talk Shows:
This father-and-son team has already saved thousands of lives in Australia with other innovative services. Now they're on a mission to bring HelpAlert to America first - and they're offering exclusive access to U.S. media ready to share a heartwarming, family-first innovation story.
🎥 Demos & Interviews Available – see video of how it works
🌐
📧 ... | ...
📞 +61 419 863 913
🆓 Free trial available
HelpAlert: Because love doesn't need an app.
Mike Steele
CareAlert
+61 419 863 913
...
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
How HelpAlert Works
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment