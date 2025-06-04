Helpalert App: World's First Elderly Check-In System App - Without Tech

HelpAlert App - brilliant for the elderly and the entire family

HelpAlert offers auto welfare calls for the elderly, no smartphone or internet needed, - peace of mind for families. All performed silently in the background

ADELAIDE, SOUTH AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- After revolutionizing home safety with the Safety Switch and the CareAlert Smart Dialler, Australian innovators Mike and Darren Steele have created another game-changer - and this time, it's a World first.Introducing the HelpAlert App - the world's first elderly welfare check-in system that works without any smartphone, internet, or tech skills.🚫 No Apps for the elderly | 🚫 No Wearables | 🚫 No Buttons to PushInstead:✅ Automatic welfare calls and or medication reminder calls to landlines or mobiles✅ Familiar pre-recorded voices from loved ones✅ Up to 3 check-ins a day with built-in escalation if calls go un-answered.✅ Completely silent – just peace of mind✅ Costs less than a cup of coffee a weekWhy It Matters:In a world obsessed with high-tech solutions, HelpAlert dares to go simple - because our elderly don't need more tech. They need connection.This isn't another wearable. It's not a panic button. It's an entirely new category of elderly care.Why Now:Across the U.S., millions of families juggle work, kids, and aging parents. HelpAlert fills that daily check-in gap quietly, affordably, and effectively, making it a lifeline for carers and seniors alike.Perfect for TV & Talk Shows:This father-and-son team has already saved thousands of lives in Australia with other innovative services. Now they're on a mission to bring HelpAlert to America first - and they're offering exclusive access to U.S. media ready to share a heartwarming, family-first innovation story.🎥 Demos & Interviews Available – see video of how it works📧 ... | ...📞 +61 419 863 913🆓 Free trial availableHelpAlert: Because love doesn't need an app.

