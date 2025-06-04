Views Opposing BJP Being Labelled Anti-National: Punjab CM

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, June 4 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said the sorry state of affairs is prevailing in the country, as any view or idea opposite to the propaganda of the BJP is now being labelled as anti-national.

Interacting with the media here, the Chief Minister said it is ironic that Union Minister of State Ravneet Singh Bittu has contradicted his stand on Operation Sindoor by saying that he was echoing the voice of Pakistan.

He said that it is unfortunate that Bittu has issued such irrational statements, whereas his masters sitting in Delhi have been giving hypothetical and baseless statements.

Mann said that the Union Minister of State has forgotten that his own party has backtracked from their decision to send Sindoor to every household. The Chief Minister said that this type of attitude is unwarranted and undesirable, adding that it is not in the interest of the country.

He said that for the first time in the history of the world, any government is sending its nominees across the globe to tell everyone that they have emerged victorious in a war.

Mann said there is no need to tell anyone about the victory as the triumph is self-speaking. Asked to comment on the arrest of a YouTuber from the state, the Chief Minister said the Union government regulates the social media channels in the country.

However, he said if any anti-national activity comes to the notice of the law-enforcing agencies in the state, then an appropriate action will be taken against them as per the law of the land.

Mann unequivocally said that anyone involved in a crime against the country cannot be spared, and exemplary action is taken against them.

Responding to Mann's remark on Operation Sindoor, BJP national General Secretary Tarun Chugh has asked Mann to stop doing mimicry as a Chief Minister to run down the Operation Sindoor.

He said that since the Operation involved widows who became victims of a Pakistan ISI plot, CM Mann is making a mockery of women with his nasty observations.

Chugh said his shameful and vulgar remarks are reflective of a disgraceful, indecent, mind of deeply polluted mindset.

Chugh added that such words insult the dignity of women and mock the emotional wounds of widows who lost their husbands in the Pahalgam terror attack.