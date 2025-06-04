Views Opposing BJP Being Labelled Anti-National: Punjab CM
Interacting with the media here, the Chief Minister said it is ironic that Union Minister of State Ravneet Singh Bittu has contradicted his stand on Operation Sindoor by saying that he was echoing the voice of Pakistan.
He said that it is unfortunate that Bittu has issued such irrational statements, whereas his masters sitting in Delhi have been giving hypothetical and baseless statements.
Mann said that the Union Minister of State has forgotten that his own party has backtracked from their decision to send Sindoor to every household. The Chief Minister said that this type of attitude is unwarranted and undesirable, adding that it is not in the interest of the country.
He said that for the first time in the history of the world, any government is sending its nominees across the globe to tell everyone that they have emerged victorious in a war.
Mann said there is no need to tell anyone about the victory as the triumph is self-speaking. Asked to comment on the arrest of a YouTuber from the state, the Chief Minister said the Union government regulates the social media channels in the country.
However, he said if any anti-national activity comes to the notice of the law-enforcing agencies in the state, then an appropriate action will be taken against them as per the law of the land.
Mann unequivocally said that anyone involved in a crime against the country cannot be spared, and exemplary action is taken against them.
Responding to Mann's remark on Operation Sindoor, BJP national General Secretary Tarun Chugh has asked Mann to stop doing mimicry as a Chief Minister to run down the Operation Sindoor.
He said that since the Operation involved widows who became victims of a Pakistan ISI plot, CM Mann is making a mockery of women with his nasty observations.
Chugh said his shameful and vulgar remarks are reflective of a disgraceful, indecent, mind of deeply polluted mindset.
Chugh added that such words insult the dignity of women and mock the emotional wounds of widows who lost their husbands in the Pahalgam terror attack.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment