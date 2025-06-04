Travel Deal Alert! Discounts Up To $1000 For International Tours As EF Ultimate Break Launches The 2025 Summer Black Friday Sale
|
Location:
|
Tour Details:
|
Cost Savings:
|
Italy & the Greek Islands
|
15 days, 5 cities
|
Up to $1000 off
|
Ultimate Europe
|
35 days, 14 cities
|
Up to $1000 off
|
Singapore to Bangkok
|
11 days, 3 cities
|
Up to $1000 off
|
Highlights of Japan
|
14 days, 6 cities
|
Up to $1000 off
|
Kenya: African Safari
|
10 days, 4 cities
|
Up to $1000 off
|
South Korea Spotlight
|
11 days, 3 cities
|
Up to $800 off
|
Germany, Italy, & Switzerland
|
10 days, 4 cities
|
Up to $800 off
|
The Greek Islands
|
11 days, 4 cities
|
Up to $700 off
|
Thailand Getaway
|
11 days, 3 cities
|
Up to $700 off
|
Japan: Tokyo & Beyond
|
9 days, 4 cities
|
Up to $700 off
|
Iceland Winter Escape
|
6 days, 1 city
|
Up to $700 off
|
Venice, Florence & Rome
|
10 days, 3 cities
|
Up to $500 off
Egypt Collection: Coming Soon
Stay tuned because new tours are coming to Egypt! Don't call it a comeback, because this a culture that's been thriving for millennia. But with long-awaited attractions like the Grand Egyptian Museum finally opening their doors, a new wave of travelers is setting their sights on this storied destination.
A sneak preview of what's to come includes Cairo & Dubai, Rome, Athens, & Cairo, and Ultimate Egypt (yes, that's 2 1⁄2 weeks exploring Egypt's most iconic and hidden gems). Full itineraries drop soon... get ready to cross Egypt off your bucket list in a big way.
Our Model
DIY online travel companies make you pay up front for the entire trip, often putting credit card users deeper into debt, especially with today's high interest rates. To make traveling the world more accessible for young adults, EF Ultimate Break offers:
-
Low down payment to secure spots on tour (only $99 during this Summer Black Friday event!)
Hold your spot on tour for travel through September 2026.
Interest-free monthly payments plans as low as $109. per month.
Ability to purchase and bundle your airfare (includes airport transfer!) into your interest-free monthly payment
Cancel for any reason travel protection
Affiliate Access
Commerce writers and other members of media reporting on travel deals can sign up for EF Ultimate Break affiliate program via our partners at AWIN by clicking here:
About EF Ultimate Break
EF Ultimate Break is the best way to experience the world for anyone 18-35. With over 140+ trips, we handle logistics for everything that makes travel great from accommodations and flights to amazing tour directors to culturally immersive experiences and new travel best friends. Our interest-free payment plans make international travel accessible for every traveler. EF Ultimate Break is part of EF World Journeys , a leader in guided, experiential travel with tour operator brands that also include EF Go Ahead Tours (adults 35+) and EF Adventures (all ages, 14+ with adult supervision).
Want to be a brand ambassador for EF Ultimate Break and earn free travel? Learn more by visiting: #1 Travel Brand Ambassador Program | EF Ultimate Break .
Are you an influencer or creator who wants to lead tours with your growing audience? Earn commissions on each booking by joining our influencer-hosted tour program .
Partners can now participate in EF Ultimate Break's affiliate marketing program and earn commissions for tour bookings. Click here to learn more .
SOURCE EF Ultimate Break
