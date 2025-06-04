(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Despite near-term economic and geopolitical challenges, Gen Z and Millennial wanderlust is going strong. In a preview of upcoming data from EF Ultimate Break, 89% of adults surveyed intend to travel internationally in the next 12-24 months, with top destinations including Europe, Asia, Mexico, and the Caribbean. Long story short: Gen Z and Millennials are ready to pack their bags and peace out. Travel Deal Alert! Discounts up to $1000 for International Tours as EF Ultimate Break Launches the 2025 Summer Black Friday Sale Post thi Answering the call, EF Ultimate Break is offering major savings – up to 30% off tours – plus low $99 down payments and flexible, interest-free monthly payments. Deals are available on trips through September 2026. Click here to see full sale details: "More than ever, Gen Z and Millennials are hungry for experiences that feel meaningful, authentic, and unforgettable," said Heather Leisman, President of EF Ultimate Break. "To meet the moment, we're thrilled to launch a new collection of Egyptian tours and with continued demand for life-changing travel across Europe, Asia, and Latin America, we're making it more accessible than ever to book." Sale details include: The sale runs through July 1, 2025. For a limited time only, travelers can lock in their next adventure with a reduced $99 down (normally $150). EF Ultimate Break offers flexible payment options, including interest-free monthly installments and "buy now, pay later" plans. Travel anytime through September 2026 and save up to $1000 off your dream vacation. Check out some of our hottest deals of the season below:

Location: Tour Details: Cost Savings: Italy & the Greek Islands 15 days, 5 cities Up to $1000 off Ultimate Europe 35 days, 14 cities Up to $1000 off Singapore to Bangkok 11 days, 3 cities Up to $1000 off Highlights of Japan 14 days, 6 cities Up to $1000 off Kenya: African Safari 10 days, 4 cities Up to $1000 off South Korea Spotlight 11 days, 3 cities Up to $800 off Germany, Italy, & Switzerland 10 days, 4 cities Up to $800 off The Greek Islands 11 days, 4 cities Up to $700 off Thailand Getaway 11 days, 3 cities Up to $700 off Japan: Tokyo & Beyond 9 days, 4 cities Up to $700 off Iceland Winter Escape 6 days, 1 city Up to $700 off Venice, Florence & Rome 10 days, 3 cities Up to $500 off

Egypt Collection: Coming Soon

Stay tuned because new tours are coming to Egypt! Don't call it a comeback, because this a culture that's been thriving for millennia. But with long-awaited attractions like the Grand Egyptian Museum finally opening their doors, a new wave of travelers is setting their sights on this storied destination.

A sneak preview of what's to come includes Cairo & Dubai, Rome, Athens, & Cairo, and Ultimate Egypt (yes, that's 2 1⁄2 weeks exploring Egypt's most iconic and hidden gems). Full itineraries drop soon... get ready to cross Egypt off your bucket list in a big way.

Our Model

DIY online travel companies make you pay up front for the entire trip, often putting credit card users deeper into debt, especially with today's high interest rates. To make traveling the world more accessible for young adults, EF Ultimate Break offers:



Low down payment to secure spots on tour (only $99 during this Summer Black Friday event!)

Hold your spot on tour for travel through September 2026.

Interest-free monthly payments plans as low as $109. per month.

Ability to purchase and bundle your airfare (includes airport transfer!) into your interest-free monthly payment Cancel for any reason travel protection

About EF Ultimate Break

EF Ultimate Break is the best way to experience the world for anyone 18-35. With over 140+ trips, we handle logistics for everything that makes travel great from accommodations and flights to amazing tour directors to culturally immersive experiences and new travel best friends. Our interest-free payment plans make international travel accessible for every traveler. EF Ultimate Break is part of EF World Journeys , a leader in guided, experiential travel with tour operator brands that also include EF Go Ahead Tours (adults 35+) and EF Adventures (all ages, 14+ with adult supervision).

