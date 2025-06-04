Top 50 Civic-Minded Companies Contribute $6.1 Billion In Resources And Mobilize 460,000 Employees To Serve Communities

New Data from Points of Light Shows Corporate Leaders Expanding Volunteering, Boosting Civic Engagement and Setting New Standards for Impact

ATLANTA, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Points of Light, a global leader in volunteering, today announced The Civic 50® Honorees for 2025 and released its annual Benchmarking & Insights Report at the Points of Light Conference. According to new data, these 50 companies empowered over 460,000 employees to volunteer 6.5 million hours, contributed 6.25 times more in financial and in-kind resources than the average U.S. company[1], and continue to innovate around mobilizing their workforce for good.

These companies aren't just giving more – they're setting new expectations for what community-minded businesses can achieve. Volunteering benefits communities, employees and businesses – boosting well-being, strengthening culture and fostering purpose. The Civic 50 honorees exemplify that service is essential, not extra.

Now in its 13th year, The Civic 50 is the nation's leading corporate social impact recognition program. Honorees are selected based on assessment of employee volunteering, community investment, social impact strategy and performance measurement.

"This year's honorees prove that when companies embed purpose into their people, strategy and culture, results are extraordinary," said Jennifer Sirangelo, president and CEO of Points of Light. "Together, they show service isn't something companies just do – it's core to who they are."

View the full list of The Civic 50® Honorees of 2025 at pointsoflight/civic50 .

"We're honored to be named one of America's most community-minded companies," said David Massaron, vice president of infrastructure and corporate citizenship at General Motors. "This recognition reflects our commitment to driving positive change through partnerships, employee engagement and sustainable business practices. At GM, we believe that building a stronger future starts with investing in the communities where we live and work."

These companies represent a rising standard of corporate citizenship. On average, they engaged 41 percent of employees in external volunteering – nearly double the U.S. median of 23 percent[2]. Volunteer hours remain below pre-pandemic levels, but trends reveal a more embedded, sustainable approach to service.

Notably, 86 percent of honorees offer volunteer time off (VTO), up from 72 percent in 2019 – a signal companies are institutionalizing civic engagement as a core workplace value. The most supported causes were education (56 percent) and environment (50 percent), underscoring a focus on long-term community resilience.

Further, 92 percent of honorees offer skills-based or pro-bono volunteer opportunities, emphasizing alignment between employee talent and nonprofit needs. However, only 18 percent track the long-term impact of volunteer efforts – revealing a gap between intention and measurement, an opportunity for cross-sector innovation. This echoes a key finding from Points of Light's report, From Nice to Necessary: Unleashing the Impact of Volunteering Through Transformative Investment , which outlines challenges in measuring long-term impact and need for better infrastructure and data.

Together, The Civic 50 Honorees of 2025 are laying the groundwork for the next generation of corporate service – defined by strategy, accountability, innovation and measurable impact.

The Civic 50 ® Sector Leaders and Volunteer Awards:



Energy Sector Leader: Constellation

Financial Sector Leader: KeyBank

Information Technology Sector Leader: Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Healthcare Sector Leader: Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Industrials Sector Leader: Delta Air Lines

Utilities Sector Leader: Entergy Corporation

Consumer Staples Sector Leader: General Mills, Inc.

Materials Sector Leader: Dow, Inc. Consumer Discretionary Sector Leader: Hasbro, Inc.

"Delta Air Lines is honored to be recognized as one of The Civic 50 for the eighth consecutive year and the only airline on the list," said Tad Hutcheson, managing director of community engagement at Delta. "For 100 years, we've strived to meaningfully impact communities where we live, work and serve. Whether empowering youth through education, donating life-saving blood or advancing sustainability, we're united by a purpose-driven culture that believes in connecting people to their potential around the world."

"Hasbro's 13th year on The Civic 50 list reflects our belief in the power of play to create impact," said Theron Grim, vice president of EHS, sustainability and corporate citizenship at Hasbro. "We're promoting sustainability, expanding access to play and supporting creators. At Hasbro, play isn't just fun; it's about connection, learning and building a better world."

Special Recognition:



Volunteer Leader Award: Entergy Corporation – For cultivating a strong volunteer culture. Strategic Volunteering Award: PDS Health – For pro-bono and skills-based volunteer engagement with measurable impact.

"These companies aren't only giving back – they're moving forward with purpose," said Sirangelo. "They're showing how service drives business results and social good. We hope their leadership inspires others."

The Civic 50 program creates a roadmap for companies committed to using their time, talent and resources to drive social impact in business and communities. The survey is administered by True Impact , with results analyzed by VeraWorks . The Civic 50 is the only survey and ranking system that measures corporate community engagement. Learn more at pointsoflight/civic50survey or email [email protected] .

[1], [2] U.S. data from Giving in Numbers, 2024 by CECP.

ABOUT POINTS OF LIGHT

Points of Light is a nonpartisan, global nonprofit organization that inspires, equips and mobilizes millions of people to create positive change through volunteering and civic engagement. Through work with nonprofits, companies and social impact leaders, the organization galvanizes volunteers to meet critical needs in communities. As the world's largest organization dedicated to increasing volunteer service, Points of Light engages more than 3.8 million volunteers across 32 countries. For more information, visit .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Katherine Morales, APR, Director of Public Relations

[email protected]

(678) 888-2715

SOURCE Points of Light

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED