Axiad Unveils Global Trusted Partner Program To Accelerate Enterprise And Federal Identity Security Adoption

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Axiad's Trusted Partner Program allows partners to leverage Axiad's market-leading technology, including Axiad Mesh and Axiad Conductor , to quickly and effectively address their customers' identity security challenges – from making identity risks visible to simplifying the complexity of enterprise credential management for phishing resistant multifactor authentication (MFA). The program also provides exclusive benefits such as deal registration initiatives, technical training, marketing resources and co-selling support.

"Identity security has never been more critical with the significant rise in both human and non-human identities, including AI agents, and our partner ecosystem is essential to help even more organizations adopt solutions to protect their digital identities," said Simon Moran, vice president of strategic partners at Axiad. "Our new partner program is a strategic step in expanding our reach while ensuring partners are fully equipped to deliver value with the identity security solutions modern organizations demand."

GuidePoint Security, a cybersecurity solutions leader enabling organizations to make smarter decisions and minimize risk, is among the first elite partners to join the program.

"Our strong partnership with Axiad has brought tremendous identity security value to our enterprise and federal customers," said Justin Iwaniszyn, director of new and emerging alliances at GuidePoint Security. "Now, as part of the Axiad Trusted Partner Program, we're able to take that collaboration to the next level through formalized training and other resource support, while also unlocking new revenue streams."

The Axiad Trusted Partner Program is now open for applications from qualified partners globally. To learn more or apply, visit Axiad's partner page .

About Axiad

Axiad is an identity security company tackling the critical threats posed by compromised credentials, which account for more than 70% of enterprise breaches. As human and non-human identities multiply across disparate systems, traditional IAM tools fall short, leaving organizations with fragmented visibility and significant security gaps. Axiad bridges this divide by uncovering hidden identity risks and credential vulnerabilities, providing actionable insights to strengthen security-without requiring a complete system overhaul. Our solutions integrate seamlessly with existing IAM infrastructures, enabling organizations to shrink their attack surface and adopt phishing-resistant, strong authentication methods. At Axiad, we make identity security simple, effective, and real for a passwordless, more secure world. Discover more at axiad or follow us on LinkedIn .

