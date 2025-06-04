RD1 Spirits' Latest Whiskey Expression Unites Sister Cities' Cultures In Limited Release

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With a mash bill that starts in classic Kentucky tradition and finishes with an international perspective, this new release speaks to RD1's experimental ethos-and to its hometown roots. Lexington, Kentucky shares "Sister Cities" relationships with Shinhidaka, Japan and Deauville, France. The award-winning bourbon brand created a unique opportunity to honor these connections through innovation and wood finishing from both countries.

"We saw this as more than a whiskey experiment," said Jarrad Gollihue, PhD, R&D Master Distiller for RD1 Spirits. "It's a cultural expression. Japanese Mizunara and French Oak each bring their own subtle but complex influence and beautifully showcase the bold foundation of the Kentucky bourbon and rye."

In this Limited Release, Gollihue began with a 5-year-old bourbon (70% corn, 21% rye, 9% malted barley), matured in new, charred, American White Oak barrels. French Oak "necklaces" were added to the casks, extending maturation for a total finish time twice that of RD1's existing portfolio French Oak release. This finished expression was then blended with a 7-year-old bourbon (75% corn, 13% rye, 12% malted barley) and an 8-year-old rye (51% rye, 37% corn, 12% malted barley)- both well-aged, grain-forward spirits that added depth and contrast. The final step introduced lightly toasted Japanese Mizunara staves, which added delicate nuances of the wood's iconic character of sandalwood and incense.

RD1's latest Limited Release earned a gold medal and 95 points at the 2025 New York International Spirits Competition.

"For those of us who work to foster international connection, seeing a local distillery embrace our Sister Cities with such care and creativity is incredibly rewarding," said Kay Sargent, executive director of the Lexington Sister Cities Commission . "This new release speaks to the power of cultural appreciation, and how those values can be shared through something as iconic as Kentucky bourbon."

RD1 Limited Release Kentucky Straight Whiskey Finished with Japanese Mizunara and French Oak

Aged with 5- and 7-year Bourbon and 8- year Rye (51% ABV / 102 Proof) - $69.99 MSRP



Aroma : Incense, citrus blossom, subtle florals

Palate : A dynamic journey of sandalwood, rye spice, baking spice, dark chocolate, sweet oak, and red fruit Finish : Medium to long, with a soft heat and a lingering note of Maraschino cherry

The 2025 Limited Release "Sister Cities" is now available at the new RD1 Distillery at The Commons in Lexington on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail®, and sold through select retailers across the country. The whiskey will be available for online purchase at RD1spirits later this month. RD1 produced 1500 cases (6-pack, 750 ML) of its Sister Cities expression.

For more information on this growing brand, visit RD1spirits or follow @RD1spirits on Facebook and Instagram .

About RD1 Spirits

Based in Lexington, Kentucky, RD1 Spirits exists to explore the bourbon frontier. Lexington entrepreneurs founded the company in 2020 to help give life to the stories of Lexington's bourbon firsts, namely its first federally registered distillery, established in 1865. RD1 is paving its own path, focusing on Kentucky Straight Bourbon and its interaction with various wood finishings in the barrel. For more information on this growing brand and its destination R&D distillery on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail , visit RD1spirits or follow @RD1spirits on Facebook and Instagram .

