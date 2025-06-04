Great American Christmas In July Returns To Great American Family On June 27, Kicking Off The Countdown To This Year's 5Th Anniversary Celebration In October

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With nearly 100 Original holiday films produced in just four years, Great American Media continues to lead with stories grounded in faith, family, and the true spirit of Christmas. Christmas as it is meant to be. The July programming event invites audiences to revisit fan-favorite films while building excitement for the landmark anniversary season ahead.

"Great American Christmas in July is more than a mid-year tradition -- it is a joyful celebration of what our viewers love: stories that uplift, inspire, and bring families together," said Bill Abbott , President & CEO, Great American Media. "This year, it also marks the beginning of the countdown to something truly special – the 5th Anniversary of Great American Christmas, which returns bigger and brighter than ever this October," Abbott concluded.

Great American Christmas in July is heartwarming romances, favorite holiday moments, and stories steeped in faith, family, and the true meaning of the season. Celebrate moments that matter, those that remind all to believe, to give, to love, and to celebrate together. Enjoy never-before-seen behind-the-scenes moments from fan favorites films, as well as sneak peeks from brand new Great American Christmas 2025 Original movies.

Weekly marathons celebrate the best of Great American Christmas in July, including marathons audiences can look forward to.

Marathon line-up includes :

Saturday, June 28 – A royal Christmas affair – Kick off Great American Christmas in July with elegance, enchantment, and touches of royal romance everywhere. A day filled with tiaras, traditions, and timeless tales of love fit for a prince (or princess!). Viewers crown their favorites like Jingle Bell Princess, A Christmas Castle Proposal, A Cinderella Christmas Ball, and many more!

Friday, July 4 – Holiday, honor, at home – Great American Family proudly presents a military-themed Christmas movie marathon, an inspiring lineup of Christmas films that celebrate the bravery, sacrifice, and unwavering spirit of those who serve the nation. Salute America and see these favorites, Bringing Christmas Home, My Christmas Hero, Tails of Christmas, and many more!

Saturday, July 5 – A celebration of grace and joy, Great American Christmas in July honors the beloved actresses who bring heart, hope, and holiday cheer to every character: Candace Cameron Bure, Danica McKellar, Merritt Patterson, Cindy Busby, Laura Osnes, Jill Wagner, Alexa PenaVega, Courtney Lopez, Jen Lilley, Lori Loughlin, Jillian Murray, Jennie Garth, and many more. These actresses make Great American Christmas the most beloved holiday program event on television. What's more, they lead with love!

Saturday, July 12 – Heart, honor, and holiday love – Great American Christmas honors the actors who bring strength, sincerity, and timeless charm to fans favorite Christmas movies: Mario Lopez, Trevor Donovan, Cameron Mathison, Casey Elliott, Paul Greene, Carlos PenaVega, Jonathan Stoddard, Daniel Lissing, Matthew Morrison, Jesse Hutch, and many more! These leading men deliver performances of love, loyalty, family, and the joy of finding the way home to Christmas!

Saturday, July 19 – The ultimate Christmas Checklist, showcasing a curated collection of beloved holiday films that embody the spirit of the season! These beloved holiday originals return to small towns, cut down real Christas trees, attend Christmas services, bake the best sugar cookies, deck the halls that unite community. Viewers have their favorites, like A Vintage Christmas, A Christmas Less Traveled, Once Upon A Christmas Wish, Christmas Under the Northern Lights, A Kindhearted Christmas, A Little Women's Christmas, and many more!

Saturday, July 26 – Fan-Favorite Christmas movies as chosen by Christmas movie review ranking – Viewer review rankings decide which film's make the final 24 hours of Great American Christmas in July. The films are a testament to our viewers love of celebrating heartwarming Christmas movies that celebrate love, hope, and the true meaning of Christmas. Lean back and enjoy!

These curated lineups showcase the stars, stories, and moment's that have defined Great American Christmas' signature style – heartfelt, wholesome, and hopeful.

For a complete list of featured films and to keep track of viewing, fans can refer to the Official Great American Family Christmas Checklist.

For more information,

Great American Christmas in July on Great American Family returns to air beginning Friday, June 27 (6 p.m. ET), featuring TV's brightest stars in holiday stories about faith, family, and the true meaning of Christmas. The celebration is one of the best Christmas movie program events on television. [Pictured left-right] Lori Loughlin, Candace Cameron Bure, Cameron Mathison, and Danica McKellar, all stars of multiple original Christmas movies for Great American Media. Photo: Courtesy of Great American Media 2025.

