Advisors Asset Management Appoints Lindsay Degrazia Managing Director, Head Of Alternative Investments Distribution

MONUMENT, Colo., June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisors Asset Management (AAM), a leading investment solutions provider, today announced the appointment of Lindsay DeGrazia as Managing Director, Head of Alternative Investments Distribution, effective May 19, 2025, reporting directly to AAM CEO and CIO, Cliff Corso. DeGrazia will oversee sales and distribution for private markets investments.

"I'm excited to join AAM at such a dynamic time in the firm's growth," said DeGrazia . "Financial professionals are increasingly looking for sophisticated, non-traditional strategies to enhance portfolios and manage risk. I look forward to helping AAM deliver on this demand with high-quality private markets solutions."

AAM continues to demonstrate its strong commitment to the private markets space by expanding its dedicated team and deepening its resources. As the appetite for private markets grows, AAM is investing in the infrastructure to support the development and distribution of private markets solutions, and is strategically focused on delivering enhanced value, education, and access to these opportunities to financial professionals.

"Lindsay is a strong asset to our team whose tremendous depth of experience and proven track record in private markets will be invaluable as we continue to expand and diversify our investment offerings to meet the evolving needs of financial professionals," said Corso.

DeGrazia brings nearly two decades of deep expertise in the asset management industry, most recently having overseen the Third Party Wealth Alternative Investment Specialist Team at Goldman Sachs Asset Management. Earlier in her career, she was a Regional Director for Goldman Sachs Asset Management, where she spent 11 years supporting distribution and business development initiatives. DeGrazia holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from DePaul University.

