Zenova Reaches 100,000 Virtual Emergency Care Encounters In U.S. Correctional Facilities

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenova , a national leader in virtual healthcare solutions, today announced a significant milestone in its mission to modernize correctional healthcare: over 100,000 successful Virtual Emergency Care encounters have now been completed in jails and prisons across the United States.

Zenova's Virtual Emergency Care service provides rapid, on-demand access to emergency-trained physicians and advanced practice providers through secure, real-time telehealth technology. Built on Teladoc Health's Solo platform, the service integrates seamlessly with correctional facility operations, ensuring HIPAA-compliant security and clinical efficiency. Explicitly designed for high-risk and underserved populations, it has become the largest and most impactful emergency telehealth program ever deployed in U.S. correctional settings.

"Reaching 100,000 virtual encounters is a milestone that speaks volumes to the clinical need, the operational impact, and the innovation behind our model," said Dr. Richard Maenza, Medical Vice President at Zenova.

Partner sites connect with a Zenova Virtual Emergency Care provider in less than 2.5 minutes on average, and with over 60% of acute cases treated safely onsite, facilities can avoid the safety risks and high costs associated with unnecessary offsite transfers.

"We understand the operational and safety impact that each offsite transport has on our custody partners," added Shawn Valenta, Vice President of Virtual Healthcare at Zenova. "By meeting patients where they are, we're reducing unnecessary ER transports, minimizing risk, and elevating the standard of care behind the walls."

Revolutionizing Correctional Healthcare

Zenova is tackling long-standing challenges in correctional healthcare through:



Rapid, Equitable Access : Emergency-trained providers are available 24/7, with virtual evaluations beginning in less than 2.5 minutes on average-dramatically improving response times and health outcomes.

Improved Safety for All : Virtual care significantly reduces the need for medically unnecessary off-site transports, thereby lowering the number of off-site transports and decreasing the risks of escape, violence, and exposure for both patients and correctional officers. Meaningful Cost Savings : By treating the majority of acute issues onsite, facilities avoid costly emergency room visits and logistics.

As Zenova continues to grow nationwide, the company remains committed to healthcare equity, operational innovation, and delivering the highest quality emergency care-wherever it's needed most.

For more information about Zenova Virtual Emergency Care and other services, visit .

