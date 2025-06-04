The Menopause Society To Launch Nextgen Now Initiative To Transform Menopause Training
"We have long recognized that education on midlife women's health and the menopause transition has been woefully inadequate," says Dr. Stephanie Faubion, medical director of The Menopause Society. "The mission of our organization is to empower healthcare professionals to improve the health of women during the menopause transition and beyond. This includes providing the resources and knowledge they need to improve the health and quality of life of their patients."
The NextGen Now initiative will include development and implementation of curated and immersive training experiences for healthcare professionals, study materials, scholarships, and new position statements and consensus recommendations, among other resources.
"We are thrilled to have a benefactor who is as passionate about improving midlife women's health as we are and who is aligned with our commitment to providing evidence-based resources to help accomplish this," says Dr. Claudio Soares, president of The Menopause Society. "The NextGen Now initiative includes additional components, exploring the use of augmented and virtual reality. The Society is now seeking to secure $5 million in matching funding to support these innovative training methods."
To learn more about NextGen Now funding opportunities, contact Ms. Carolyn Develen ([email protected] ), chief operating officer of The Menopause Society.
The Menopause Society is dedicated to empowering healthcare professionals and providing them with the tools and resources to improve the health of women during the menopause transition and beyond. As the leading authority on menopause since 1989, the nonprofit, multidisciplinary organization serves as the independent, evidence-based resource for healthcare professionals, researchers, the media, and the public and leads the conversation about improving women's health and healthcare experiences. To learn more, visit .
SOURCE The Menopause Society
