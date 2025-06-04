GUS Technology And TYFAST Unveil Breakthrough Vanadium Lithium-Ion Battery For Heavy-Duty Applications

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This collaboration leverages lithium vanadium oxide (LVO) anode technology to unlock unprecedented performance for heavy-duty construction, mining, and trucking applications. The new vanadium batteries deliver 10x faster charging, achieve a full charge in under 10 minutes, and support over 10,000 charge-discharge cycles, all while reaching energy densities of up to 200 Wh/kg.

"Partnering with TYFAST accelerates our development of high-performance, safe, and scalable battery technologies," said Richard Hsu, Chief Strategy Officer and spokesperson for GUS Technology.

The partnership aims to establish large-scale production capabilities in North America, ensuring a secure and resilient regional supply chain, while contributing to global energy transition and system resilience.

"With GUS's world-class manufacturing expertise, we're bringing our LVO anode innovation to market at scale," said G.J. la O', Co-Founder and CEO of TYFAST.

GUS Technology, a Taiwan-based innovator in battery cells and modules, stands as Taiwan's sole leader in advanced lithium titanate (LTO) and high-nickel NCM811 technologies. In 2024, GUS Technology completed its GWh-scale soft-pack lithium battery superfactory, launching full-scale production. The facility, fully based in Taiwan, sets a new benchmark across six battery performance metrics: energy density, thermal resilience, fast charging, safety, and scalability.

GUS leverages a seamless lab-to-fab business model, transforming cutting-edge research into scalable, high-performance battery production. GUS's technology meets the rigorous demands of E-buses, data centers, grid-scale storage, UAVs, and military-grade systems. GUS has secured trusted partnerships with top-tier companies in Japan, Singapore, Australia, and beyond.

With the global push toward EVs and renewable storage, GUS Technology is poised to capitalize on geopolitical shifts and the drive for localized critical supply chains. In the first four months of 2025, GUS posted NT$179 million in consolidated revenue, a 2.4x year-over-year surge. While Taiwan remains its core market, growth in Norway and the UK is fueling GUS's global expansion.

Amid rising trade tensions and soaring demand for next-gen energy, GUS stands out with proprietary battery technology and 100% Taiwan-based manufacturing expertise. Drawing on a TSMC-inspired foundry model, GUS offers integrated solutions from materials analysis to cell production and module integration, opening new customer partnerships and boosting orders. This strategy propels scale-up at the Zhongli plant and underscores GUS's role in advancing clean, resilient energy systems worldwide.

About GUS Technology

GUS Technology, founded in 2015, designs and manufactures advanced lithium-ion cells and modules. Leveraging proprietary NCM and LTO expertise with Japanese production techniques, GUS delivers one-stop solutions for high-performance applications-including EVs, forklifts, AMRs, AGVs, ships, regenerative braking, and energy storage-cementing its position as one of Taiwan's leading lithium battery producers.

GUS Website: #/en

About TYFAST

TYFAST pioneers high-performance lithium-ion battery materials optimized for heavy-duty applications such as construction, mining, and trucks. Its breakthrough vanadium-based anode technology offers ultra-fast charging, excellent cold-weather performance, and industry-leading lifespan. TYFAST has received funding support from the U.S. Department of Energy (ARPA-E), National Science Foundation (NSF), California Energy Commission, and other public agencies.

SOURCE GUS Technology Co.,Ltd.; Tyfast Energy Corp.