E78 To Carve Out Fund Solutions Business To Ocorian

OAK BROOK, Ill., June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- E78 Partners ("E78"), a leading provider of advisory and managed services that address the critical finance, technology and transformation challenges faced by private equity sponsors and corporate leaders across the middle-market through Fortune 500 companies, announced today that it has entered into an agreement to carve out and sell its Fund Solutions business to Ocorian , a leading global provider of fund administration, capital markets, corporate and compliance solutions. E78's Fund Solutions team members, led by Vince Calcagno, will join Ocorian and continue to deliver best-in-class services to its nearly 200 alternative investment fund managers.

"We are incredibly proud of the Fund Solutions business we have built at E78, and we're excited to have found the right partner in Ocorian, who shares our commitment to serving clients as a trusted business partner. A collective mindset of service excellence, investing in technology, innovation, and our most important asset – our team – were also critical factors. It's why I'm confident that our new partnership will enable us to accelerate growth and enhance our value proposition for our clients, all while enabling us to provide top-tier solutions in more locations," said Vince Calcagno, Executive Managing Director at E78. "Our colleagues will benefit from our partnership with Ocorian as we are joining an institutional platform that will enable us to continue to lean into our entrepreneurial DNA. Together, we look forward to a future filled with expansive new opportunities and continued success for our clients and people," added Calcagno.

"This decision aligns with our long-term vision to focus on our core strengths, drive innovation, and position E78 for sustained growth. The sale of Fund Solutions will allow us to sharpen our focus on our core business and efforts toward scaling our Advisory and Technology Solutions business, while ensuring that Fund Solutions continues to thrive under Ocorian's ownership, with their deep expertise and resources in the investor services space, said John Signa, CEO of E78. "We are grateful for the hard work and dedication of our Fund Solutions team, who's contributions have been integral to our success. As we move forward, we will work to ensure a smooth transition for our employees, clients and partners," added Signa.

E78 was advised by PL Advisors as financial advisor, and Kirkland & Ellis as legal advisor on the transaction. The transaction is expected to close in Q3 of 2025, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

Founded in 2016, E78 is a business advisory firm uniquely positioned to serve corporate leaders and private equity sponsors across the business and investment lifecycle. We partner with the Office of the CFO, CIO, and other operating executives, and private equity operating partners to help accelerate value creation by leveraging our expertise in finance, technology, and business transformation.

