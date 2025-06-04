Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatar’s PM Forges Cooperation with Syrian Officials to Enhance Key Sectors

Qatar’s PM Forges Cooperation with Syrian Officials to Enhance Key Sectors


2025-06-04 12:11:19

(MENAFN) Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, held high-level talks on Tuesday with a Syrian delegation led by Foreign Affairs Chief Asaad Hassan al-Shibani to strengthen bilateral ties and explore collaborative opportunities, a statement from Qatar’s Foreign Ministry confirmed.

Discussions centered on broadening partnership efforts in vital areas such as energy, economy, trade, finance, tourism, communications, IT, higher education, and development initiatives.

The outlined cooperation strategy includes aiding Syria’s electricity infrastructure, facilitating the repayment of Syria’s World Bank debt through coordinated efforts by Qatar and Saudi Arabia, and delivering combined financial support to cover public sector wages in Syria for a three-month period.

Qatar emphasized its unwavering support for Syria’s unity, sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity during the talks.

Meanwhile, the Syrian delegation expressed gratitude for Qatar’s backing of the Syrian people.


Al-Shibani, accompanied by seven senior Syrian officials, arrived in Doha earlier Tuesday on an official visit.

MENAFN04062025000045017169ID1109636373

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search