Qatar’s PM Forges Cooperation with Syrian Officials to Enhance Key Sectors

(MENAFN) Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, held high-level talks on Tuesday with a Syrian delegation led by Foreign Affairs Chief Asaad Hassan al-Shibani to strengthen bilateral ties and explore collaborative opportunities, a statement from Qatar’s Foreign Ministry confirmed.



Discussions centered on broadening partnership efforts in vital areas such as energy, economy, trade, finance, tourism, communications, IT, higher education, and development initiatives.



The outlined cooperation strategy includes aiding Syria’s electricity infrastructure, facilitating the repayment of Syria’s World Bank debt through coordinated efforts by Qatar and Saudi Arabia, and delivering combined financial support to cover public sector wages in Syria for a three-month period.



Qatar emphasized its unwavering support for Syria’s unity, sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity during the talks.



Meanwhile, the Syrian delegation expressed gratitude for Qatar’s backing of the Syrian people.



Al-Shibani, accompanied by seven senior Syrian officials, arrived in Doha earlier Tuesday on an official visit.

