Qatar’s PM Forges Cooperation with Syrian Officials to Enhance Key Sectors
(MENAFN) Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, held high-level talks on Tuesday with a Syrian delegation led by Foreign Affairs Chief Asaad Hassan al-Shibani to strengthen bilateral ties and explore collaborative opportunities, a statement from Qatar’s Foreign Ministry confirmed.
Discussions centered on broadening partnership efforts in vital areas such as energy, economy, trade, finance, tourism, communications, IT, higher education, and development initiatives.
The outlined cooperation strategy includes aiding Syria’s electricity infrastructure, facilitating the repayment of Syria’s World Bank debt through coordinated efforts by Qatar and Saudi Arabia, and delivering combined financial support to cover public sector wages in Syria for a three-month period.
Qatar emphasized its unwavering support for Syria’s unity, sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity during the talks.
Meanwhile, the Syrian delegation expressed gratitude for Qatar’s backing of the Syrian people.
Al-Shibani, accompanied by seven senior Syrian officials, arrived in Doha earlier Tuesday on an official visit.
MENAFN04062025000045017169ID1109636373
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment