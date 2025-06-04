Axonius Named A Top Cybersecurity Startup

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company selected by CISOs and leading investors;

Notable Capital's Rising in Cyber 2025 honors 30 startups shaping the future of security

NEW YORK, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axonius , the global leader in cyber asset management that delivers visibility and actionability across all digital assets, today announced its inclusion in Rising in Cyber 2025 , an independent list launched by Notable Capital highlighting the 30 most promising cybersecurity startups shaping the future of security.

Unlike traditional rankings, Rising in Cyber 2025 honorees were selected through a multi-stage process grounded in real-world validation. Leading cybersecurity venture firms submitted nominations, and nearly 150 chief information security officers (CISOs) and senior security executives voted on the final list, highlighting the companies solving the most urgent challenges facing today's security teams.

Axonius was selected for its industry-leading ability to transform asset intelligence into intelligent action-a platform that delivers measurable value to security teams navigating today's complex threat landscape. The Axonius Asset Cloud provides organizations with a foundational platform to proactively manage critical risks, improve performance and optimize costs across cybersecurity initiatives. By consolidating asset intelligence for cyber assets, software, SaaS applications, exposures, and identities into a single unified view, the platform provides comprehensive visibility across the entire attack surface.

The company joins some of the industry's leading cybersecurity vendors that have collectively raised more than $7.8 billion, according to PitchBook, as of May 2025, and is defining the next era of cybersecurity across key areas such as identity, application security, agentic AI, and security operations.

“The demand for cybersecurity innovation has never been greater. As the underlying technologies evolve and agentic AI reshapes everything from threat detection to team workflows, we're witnessing a shift from reactive defense to proactive, intelligence-driven operations,” said Oren Yunger, managing partner at Notable Capital.“What makes this list special is that it reflects real-world validation-honorees were chosen by CISOs who face these challenges every day. Congratulations to this year's Rising in Cyber companies for building the solutions that modern security leaders truly want and need.”

In celebration, honorees will be recognized today at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) alongside top security leaders and investors.

“Real innovation is defined by the customers who rely on it every day-and that's why our recognition within Rising in Cyber 2025 means so much,” said Dean Sysman, CEO and co-founder of Axonius.“At Axonius, our mission has always been about more than visibility; it's about empowering our customers to take intelligent, decisive action that significantly reduces risk and streamlines operations. This recognition energizes our continued commitment to delivering real-world impact and measurable value to security teams navigating today's complex cybersecurity landscape.”

About Rising in Cyber:

Rising in Cyber is an annual list recognizing the most innovative startups in cybersecurity as determined by nearly 150 leading CISOs and cybersecurity executives. Nomination criteria included private, venture-backed companies with a primary product focus on cybersecurity and the U.S. as a primary market. For more information about the honorees, participating investors, and methodology, visit .

About Notable Capital:

Notable Capital is a global venture capital firm based in the U.S. focused on early-to-growth-stage companies in cloud infrastructure and business and consumer applications. The firm invests primarily in the U.S., Israel, Europe, and Latin America. Notable Capital portfolio companies include Affirm, Airbnb, Anthropic, Brightwheel, Drata, Fal.ai, Handshake, HashiCorp, Ibotta, Monte Carlo, Neon, Orca Security, Quince, Slack, Stori, Vercel, and more.

About Axonius:

Axonius transforms asset intelligence into intelligent action. With the Axonius Asset Cloud, customers preemptively tackle high-risk and hard-to-spot threat exposures, misconfigurations, and overspending. The integrated platform brings together data from every system in an organization's IT infrastructure to optimize mission-critical risk, performance, and cost measures via actionable intelligence.

Covering cyber assets, software, SaaS applications, identities, vulnerabilities, infrastructure, and more, Axonius is the one place to go for Security, IT, and GRC teams to continuously drive actionability across the organization. Cited as one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity startups, with accolades from CNBC, Forbes, and Fortune, Axonius supports millions of assets for leading customers across industries and around the world.

