Edge Marketing Places In Top 3 Of Daily Report's Best Of 2025 Survey

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MINNEAPOLIS, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edge Marketing, an award-winning full-service agency specializing in strategic marketing and public relations for the legal, accounting and professional services industries, is proud to announce its recognition as a Top 3 provider in the prestigious Daily Report's Best of 2025 survey. The annual ranking, conducted by Law.com and the Daily Report, highlights the most trusted and effective service providers in Georgia's competitive legal marketplace.

This latest accolade builds upon Edge Marketing's reputation for delivering innovative strategies, measurable results and relationship-driven service to law firms and legal technology companies nationwide. Daily Report's Best Of survey is considered the gold standard in recognizing excellence as voted on by attorneys, managing partners and law firm administrators.

“We are honored to once again be recognized by the Daily Report and Georgia's legal community,” said Amy Juers, CEO, Edge Marketing.“Our mission has always been to amplify our clients' voices and deliver real results with integrity, creativity and a personalized touch. This Top 3 placement affirms the trust legal professionals place in our team and our ongoing commitment to their success.”

Edge Marketing's recent success comes amid rapid industry changes, including increased adoption of digital platforms and AI-driven strategies. Edge continues to lead the way with forward-thinking campaigns, insightful thought leadership and a passion for raising the bar in legal marketing and communications.

The full list of Daily Report's Best of 2025 honorees can be found at:

About Edge Marketing, Inc.

Edge Marketing, Inc. is a global leader in delivering results-driven strategic marketing and public relations expertise to clients in the legal, accounting and professional services industries. As an award-winning full-service agency since 1997, Edge combines innovative technology with strategic expertise to provide fractional CMO services, strategic planning and budgeting, public relations, branding, website development, email campaigns and digital advertising for clients worldwide. With a focus on authenticity and leveraging reliable technology, Edge has helped B2B organizations reach the top through innovative marketing and public relations strategies that deliver measurable results and elevate its clients' brands. To learn more, visit

Vicki LaBrosseDirector of Global Public Relations...