Formassembly Launches Availability In AWS Marketplace

Bloomington, IN, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormAssembly, a leading provider of secure, forms-based data collection solutions, announced today that it is now available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog that helps you find, buy, deploy, and manage software, data products, and professional services from thousands of vendors.

FormAssembly empowers organizations to streamline data collection and automate complex workflows. Its no-code form builder, seamless integrations, and enterprise-grade security help teams save time and resources while maintaining data quality and compliance.

With this listing, AWS customers can now simplify the purchase and management of FormAssembly directly through AWS Marketplace. Customers will gain access to FormAssembly's connectors for Salesforce, HubSpot, Google, Microsoft, and more-enabling easier data integration and greater control over complex workflows. FormAssembly's solutions also meet rigorous compliance standards, including FedRAMP, HIPAA, GDPR, and FERPA, and are built entirely on AWS infrastructure.

“We are thrilled to make FormAssembly available in the AWS Marketplace,” said Cedric Savarese, Founder and CEO of FormAssembly.“FormAssembly is built on AWS' world-class infrastructure, and its layers of security help us further our mission to help our customers be good stewards of the data entrusted to them.”

FormAssembly is now generally available in AWS Marketplace . For more information on FormAssembly and its solutions, please visit .

About FormAssembly

FormAssembly is a leading forms-based data collection platform trusted by organizations worldwide. Known for its ease of use, enterprise-grade security, and seamless Salesforce integration, FormAssembly empowers businesses in highly regulated industries-such as financial services, healthcare, higher education, nonprofits, and government-to streamline data workflows and maintain compliance. To learn more, visit .

