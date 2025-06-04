Anker SOLIX Launches F3000 Portable Power Station: Delivering Essential Home Backup Power

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New model delivers 3072Wh capacity, 3600W output, and generator compatibility for seamless energy backup

BELLEVUE, Wash, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anker SOLIX, a global leader in power delivery and storage solutions, today announced the launch of the Anker SOLIX F3000 Portable Power Station, designed to provide reliable backup power for households facing frequent short-term outages caused by extreme weather events like thunderstorms, heatwaves, and hurricanes. Available for sign-up today at ankersolix.com , the F3000 combines rapid recharging, scalable capacity, and 120V generator compatibility to keep essential appliances running during critical disruptions.

Uninterrupte d Power with Advanced Generator Integration

The F3000 sets a new standard for hybrid backup systems by seamlessly integrating with gas generators. Its passthrough compatibility allows users to connect the power station to a generator via accessories, enabling simultaneous charging and discharging at up to 3600W output-matching the highest 120V gas generators on the market. This innovation ensures:



Clean and Quiet Backup: Recharge the F3000 using a gas generator during the day for quiet, emissions-free power at night.

Zero Compromise: Maintain full 3600W output to household appliances even while charging. Maximized Efficiency: Allows the F3000 to recharge while powering a load-ensuring users stay prepared without interruptions.

Less Power Waste, Longer Backup Time

Perfect for powering light loads like refrigerators, fans, or computers, the F3000's new Sleep Mode drastically reduces idle energy use. With ultra-low no-load consumption (24.4W for appliances under 200W), it doubles backup time compared to conventional portable power stations-offering extended runtime when every watt counts. Internal lab testing shows the F3000 can maintain idle standby for up to 125 hours. For low-wattage appliances like a typical refrigerator, standby time lasts up to 42 hours.

High Output for Heavy-Duty Appliances

With 3600W (120V) AC output, the F3000 can power high-wattage appliances like refrigerators, medical devices, and power tools simultaneously. For heavier demands like air conditioners or water pumps, users can connect two F3000 units using the Anker SOLIX Double Voltage Hub (sold separately) to achieve 240V/7200W output. The station also features ultra-fast AC recharging, reaching a full charge in just 1 hour and 18 minutes-ensuring quick preparation for emergencies.

Fast Recharge, Solar Ready

The F3000 supports dual solar inputs (165V + 60V), achieving 2400W solar recharging with most existing rigid or portable panels, no new accessories required. This high-efficiency design allows users to harness solar energy cost-effectively, reducing reliance on the grid and lowering electricity bills.

Expandable Capacity

Starting at 3072Wh, the F3000 can expand its capacity up to 12288Wh by adding three external battery packs. A single unit provides up to half a day of backup for essential appliances, while the max configuration extends coverage to four days-ideal for prolonged outages.

Seamless Integration into Home Energy Systems

When paired with the Anker SOLIX Bi-Directional Inlet Box and Smart Meter, the F3000 can connect directly to home circuits-allowing DIY installation, optimized energy storage, and enhanced grid resilience.

Availability

The Anker SOLIX F3000 Portable Power Station is available for sign-up starting June 4, 2025, at . Customers who sign up will receive an exclusive discount. Retail sales begin June 25, 2025, on Amazon and .

About Anker SOLIX

Anker SOLIX leverages decades of expertise in power innovation to deliver solutions that empower energy independence. From portable power stations to solar storage systems, Anker SOLIX products are built to meet the evolving needs of households worldwide. Learn more at Anker SOLIX Power Solutions .

Additional Resources

For product images, specifications, and press inquiries, visit the Anker SOLIX Press Kit .

Contacts



Jenna Rogers (...) Sean Tan (...)

Attachment

F3000 Home Backup

CONTACT: Jenna Rogers Anker SOLIX 7272420270 ...