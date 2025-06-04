VERSES® Welcomes IEEE Final Approval Of Spatial Web Standards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The company expects to be the first to implement standards in a commercial application with GeniusTM

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERSES AI Inc. (CBOE: VERS) (OTCQB: VRSSF) ("VERSES'' or the "Company”), a cognitive computing company specializing in next-generation agentic software systems, welcomes the final ratification and forthcoming publication of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Standards Association (IEEE-SA) P2874 Spatial Web standards intended to enable interoperability and governance between AI systems, agents, robotics and Internet of Things devices.

“Congratulations to the Spatial Web Foundation and the approximately three hundred P2874 working group participants who have worked diligently during the last five years to bring about this remarkable achievement. I believe that these global standards mark the dawn of the next era of the web,” said VERSES CEO, Gabriel René.



Just as past IEEE standards, such as Wi-Fi® and Bluetooth®, have catalyzed global device interoperability, the Spatial Web standards aim to standardize secure communication, collaboration, and control among AI agents, IoT devices, robots, digital twins, and human users in digital and physical environments.



One of the core standards, Hyperspace Modeling Language (HSML), provides for a shared multidimensional vocabulary for describing people, places, and things, while Hyperspace Transaction Protocol (HSTP) encodes permissions and policies into every digital interaction. Together, they provide both hardware manufacturers and software developers a common toolkit to reduce time-to-market, accelerate deployment, and lower integration costs, while empowering policymakers and regulators with a robust foundation for building safeguards that ensure systems interoperate intelligently, safely and ethically in the real world.

One critical challenge that the standards were designed to address for businesses is ensuring standard protocols for identity, credentials, and trust when AI interacts with IoT devices and robots. For example, a factory might want to specify that only authorised individuals or agents may instruct a robot to move certain components to or from approved parts of the building.

Consumers can determine how, when and where systems may use their data. For instance, an individual can share private medical information with a healthcare provider but ensure that the terms of use and access to their data remain under their control.

VERSES plans to support the P2874 standards in future releases of its product, Genius. This will enable enterprises to develop intelligent agents interoperate more easily and obey enterprise-defined policies and laws. For Genius customers, this can mean quicker development and deployment and lower integration costs.

“We believe that integrating Spatial Web standards into Genius will create more robust, agentic, and autonomous systems that can better understand their surroundings, coordinate with other IoT and robotic systems, and comply with technical, legal and business requirements,” said James Hendrickson, President and COO of VERSES. He added,“Imagine a warehouse robot rolling into a new facility, understanding the local policies, and starting to work within minutes with no custom coding required. That's the future-ready world that our customers are demanding and that VERSES is working to deliver.”



About VERSES

VERSES® is a cognitive computing company building next-generation intelligent software systems modeled after the wisdom and genius of Nature. Designed around first principles found in science, physics and biology, our flagship product, Genius,TM is an agentic enterprise intelligence platform designed to generate reliable domain-specific predictions and decisions under uncertainty. Imagine a Smarter World that elevates human potential through technology inspired by Nature. Learn more at verses.ai , LinkedIn and X .

