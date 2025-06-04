Chairman Of The Board Of North Media A/S To Change Role

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Announcement No. 9-20254 June 2025



Chairman of the Board of Directors Ole Borch has today, in agreement with the company's major shareholder, Baunegård ApS, decided to step down as Chairman of North Media during the second half of 2025. This change will take place in connection with Ole Borch at that time taking on the role as Chairman of a new foundation, to be established and expected, in the long term, to take over the majority shareholding in North Media currently owned by Baunegård ApS, which in turn is owned by Richard Bunck. Reference is made to Company Announcement No. 2-2021, issued by North Media on 10 February 2021.



North Media's Board of Directors will now consider and subsequently announce who will become the new Chairman of the Board. Ole Borch will continue as Chairman until this transition takes effect.



For further information, please contact:

Chairman of the Board of Directors Ole Borch, tel. +45 2518 3555

