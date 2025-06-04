Chairman Of The Board Of North Media A/S To Change Role
4 June 2025
Chairman of the Board of Directors Ole Borch has today, in agreement with the company's major shareholder, Baunegård ApS, decided to step down as Chairman of North Media during the second half of 2025. This change will take place in connection with Ole Borch at that time taking on the role as Chairman of a new foundation, to be established and expected, in the long term, to take over the majority shareholding in North Media currently owned by Baunegård ApS, which in turn is owned by Richard Bunck. Reference is made to Company Announcement No. 2-2021, issued by North Media on 10 February 2021.
North Media's Board of Directors will now consider and subsequently announce who will become the new Chairman of the Board. Ole Borch will continue as Chairman until this transition takes effect.
For further information, please contact:
Chairman of the Board of Directors Ole Borch, tel. +45 2518 3555
This document is an unofficial translation of the Danish original. In the event of any
inconsistencies, the Danish version shall apply.
North Media develops and operates platforms for transactions that bring businesses and
consumers together. These platforms help consumers find the right products, whether they
are looking for groceries, rental housing or digital access management solutions. North
Media has two core business areas: Last Mile: FK Distribution and SDR Svensk Direktreklam
are among the leading distributors of leaflets and local newspapers in Denmark and Sweden,
respectively. Digital Services: Three businesses with the potential for growth, rising earnings
and scalability: BoligPortal is Denmark's leading home rentals platform, offering services to
both landlords and tenants. Dayli (MineTilbud) is a leading digital offer platform and Bekey
provides digital access solutions for secured stairwells and private homes for the use of
homecare services and companies delivering parcels, groceries, meal services, etc.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Beer 2.0: The Meme Coin That's Brewing Something Bigger On Solana
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- Bitget Announces Support For Tether (USDT) On The KAIA Network
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment