Parliament Approves Amendments To Budget Code For Minerals Agreement
MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak announced this on Telegram , as reported by Ukrinform.
"The Rada has finally approved amendments to the Budget Code to implement the minerals agreement. By the second reading, almost nothing has changed in the text," Zhelezniak stated.
The bill, No. 13256, was backed by 309 votes in the Ukrainian parliament.
The MP explained that, under the agreement's terms, Ukraine's contribution will comprise half of the funds generated after the agreement comes into force through:
-
rents collected from the extraction of minerals-including oil, gas, gas condensate, and other resources listed in Annex A-from newly issued licenses;
fees from issuing new special permits for subsoil use;
the sale of the state's share of production under new production-sharing agreements.
These funds will be credited to a special state budget fund and, upon the chief administrator's decision, allocated to the Reconstruction Fund.Read also: Rada exempts from import duty goods needed for drone production
Zhelezniak also stressed that the government declined to provide MPs with two additional agreements related to the US-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund for review.
As reported by Ukrinform, on May 12, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law ratifying the agreement on the establishment of the U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
CommentsNo comment