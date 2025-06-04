Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Four Civilians Injured After Russia Drops Bomb On Residential Area In Donetsk Region

2025-06-04 09:16:22
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have dropped an aerial bomb on a residential neighborhood in the town of Rodynske, Donetsk region, injuring four civilians.

The Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this via Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"On June 4, 2025, Russian troops dropped an aerial bomb on Rodynske. A FAB-250 bomb with a unified planning and correction module (UMPK) struck a densely built residential area. As a result, three women aged 56, 67, and 84, and a 66-year-old man sustained injuries," the statement reads.

According to the prosecutor's office, the victims suffered multiple shrapnel wounds, fractures, and blast-related injuries. They have received medical treatment.



 Read also : Sumy under Russian drone attack since morning

The attack also damaged four apartment buildings and six garages in the town.

On June 3, Russian attacks in the Donetsk region killed two civilians and injured seven others.

Photos: Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office

