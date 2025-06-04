Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Size To Reach USD 6.04 Billion By 2032, Driven By Rising Drug-Resistant Infections And Advancements In Diagnostic Technologies SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to Research by SNS Insider, U.S. Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Leads Global Growth as Government Initiatives and Advanced Testing Technologies Drive Demand. Austin, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Analysis: According to SNS Insider, the Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market size was estimated at USD 3.87 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 6.04 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period of 2024-2032. The antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is experiencing consistent growth with the increasing incidence of infectious diseases and concerns related to antimicrobial resistance. There is a higher demand for timely and precise diagnosis, coupled with advancements in testing technologies, driving market growth.

Get a Sample Report of Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market@ The U.S. antimicrobial susceptibility testing market was estimated at USD 1.50 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1.56 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 4.53% during the forecast period of 2024-2032. The United States leads the North America Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing (AST) market with a high incidence of antibiotic-resistant infections, robust regulatory policies, and high usage of sophisticated diagnostic technologies. Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 3.87 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 6.04 billion CAGR CAGR of 5.1% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Segments By Product (Manual Tests, Automated Instruments, Consumables & Media)

By Application (Drug Development, Susceptibility Testing, Others)

By Technique (Automated AST, Etest Method, Dilution, Disk Diffusion, Others)

By End-use (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing, Others)

Segmentation Analysis

By Product, Manual Tests Segment Dominates the Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market

In 2023, the manual tests market segment captured the largest share of the antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST) market with 54% market share because of its extensive use, affordability, and simplicity of deployment in clinical microbiology laboratories, especially in low- and middle-income nations. The tests, such as disk diffusion and broth dilution techniques, are the gold standard for AST because they are trusted and accepted by regulatory bodies. The absence of automated system infrastructure in most areas and the versatility of manual systems in screening a wide variety of pathogens also helped the segment's dominance endure.

By Application, Susceptibility Testing Segment Dominates the Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market

In 2023, the susceptibility testing segment dominated the market with a 47% market share because of its crucial role in determining proper antimicrobial therapy and countering the worldwide threat of antibiotic resistance. This application is a cornerstone of clinical microbiology, enabling healthcare professionals to decide the best treatment for bacterial infections. Due to increasing cases of multidrug-resistant organisms, susceptibility testing has emerged as a top priority in hospital and diagnostic contexts.

By Technique, Disk Diffusion Segment Dominates the Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market

In 2023, the disk diffusion market captured the largest share of the market with a 40% market share due to its ease of use, economy, and long clinical track record. The method is embraced by international health authorities and laboratories globally for its ease of use and precision in testing for bacterial susceptibility. Disk diffusion is especially a popular choice in resource-poor facilities since it requires little equipment. Its wide application in testing a range of pathogens and ease of use in standard clinical workflows further cement its supremacy.

By End-Use, the Hospitals Segment Dominates the Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market

In 2023, the segment of hospitals dominated the antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST) market with a 39% market share because of the large number of infectious disease cases that need early diagnosis and effective treatment. AST is heavily dependent upon hospitals to treat drug-resistant or serious infections in their inpatients, and these centers are the largest consumers of manual and automated testing solutions.

Need Any Customization Research on Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, Enquire Now@

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:



bioMérieux SA

Becton Dickinson and Company

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bruker Corporation

Roche Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.

HiMedia Laboratories Liofilchem s.r.l.

Regional Insights

North America Leads the Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, Asia-Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Region

North America leads the antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST) market with 45% market share in 2023, owing to its developed healthcare infrastructure, heavy healthcare spending, and extensive awareness of antimicrobial resistance. Strong regulatory support and wide implementation of antimicrobial stewardship programs help the region.

Asia-Pacific will be the region with the highest growth in the AST market throughout the forecast period, spurred by the growing number of drug-resistant infections and increased healthcare access in India, China, and Japan. More investment in healthcare infrastructure, increasing knowledge of the significance of early diagnosis, and government programs aimed at stopping antimicrobial resistance are driving this growth.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market by Product

8. Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market by Application

9. Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market by Technique

10. Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market by End-use

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

Buy a Single-User PDF of Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Jagney Dave - Vice President of Client Engagement Phone: +1-315 636 4242 (US) | +44- 20 3290 5010 (UK)