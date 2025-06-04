Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Form 8.3 - Dalata Hotel Group Plc


2025-06-04 09:16:21
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1) State Street Global Advisors & Affiliates
Company dealt in Dalata Hotel Group plc
Class of relevant security to which
the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)
€0.01 ordinary shares
Date of dealing 03 June 2025

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
(110) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Long Short
Number (%) Number (%)
(1) Relevant securities 2,289,601 1.08264%
(2) Derivatives (other than options) N/A N/A
(3) Options and agreements to
purchase/sell 		N/A N/A
Total 2,289,601 1.08264%

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: Long Short
Number (%) Number (%)
(1) Relevant securities N/A
(2) Derivatives (other than options) N/A
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell N/A
Total N/A

3. DEALINGS (Note 4)
(110) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit (Note 5)
Purchase 9,060 6.08
Sale 854 6.08


(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,
e.g. CFD 		Nature of transaction
(Note 6) 		Number of relevant securities
(Note 7) 		Price per unit
(Note 5)
N/A


(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name,
e.g. call option 		Writing, selling,
purchasing
varying etc. 		Number of
securities to which
the option relates
(Note 7) 		Exercise
price 		Type, e.g.
American,
European etc. 		Expiry
date 		Option money
paid/received
per unit (Note 5)
N/A

(ii) Exercising

Product name,
e.g. call option 		Number of securities Exercise price per
unit (Note 5)
N/A

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction
(Note 8) 		Details Price per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)
N/A

4. OTHER INFORMATION
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.
N/A


Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) N4
Date of disclosure 04 June 2025
Contact name Divya K
Telephone number +918067452364
If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected N/A
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10) N/A

MENAFN04062025004107003653ID1109636331

Legal Disclaimer:
