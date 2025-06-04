Data Converter Market Size To Grow USD 9.40 Billion By 2032, Driven By Growing Demand For High-Speed Data Processing SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2023
|USD 5.80 Billion
|Market Size by 2032
|USD 9.40 Billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 6.23% From 2024 to 2032
|Report Scope & Coverage
|Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook
|Key Segmentation
| . By Type (Analog-to-Digital Converters (ADC), Digital-to-Analog Converters (DAC))
. By Sampling Rate (High-Speed Data Converters, General-Purpose Data Converters)
. By Application (Communication, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Automotive, Others)
What type of data converters are widely used in the global market?
By Type
In 2024, Analog-to-Digital Converters (ADCs) dominate the market with around 53% revenue share, on account of its important role as an intermediary device that converts analog signals into digital data, which is used in medical imaging, telecommunications, and consumer electronics. They are widely used for fast, accurate data processing in systems such as digital radiograms, audio processors and IoT systems.
Digital-to-Analog Converters (DACs) are the fastest-growing segment, expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.43% from 2025 to 2032, as it is used in audio devices, telecommunication, automotive, and industrial control systems.
By Sampling Rate
The General-Purpose Data Converters segment leads the market with a 52% revenue share in 2024, and is widely used in consumer electronics, automotive, industrial automation, and communication equipment. They are widely used because of a feature: they can transcode from digital to analog and from analog to digital.
The High-Speed Data Converters segment is projected to grow fastest, at a CAGR of 6.29%, due to the growing requirement for the high speed data computation in the applications such as telecommunications, data centers, automobile and industrial automation where performance and efficiency majorly matters.
Which applications require data converters the most?
By Application
In 2024, the Consumer Electronics segment led the data converter market with over 40% revenue share, and is anticipated to grow during the forecast timeline owing to an increased requirement for high-performance converters in smart TVs, smartphones, gaming consoles, and wearables that offer enhanced audio, video, and data processing., thereby offering a superior user experience.
The Healthcare & Life Sciences segment is set to grow rapidly, with a CAGR of 9.78%, due to the rising deployment of high-performance data converters in medical imaging, diagnostics and wearable health devices, which depend on accurate and fast data conversion for an effective patient monitoring and treatment.
Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:
- Analog Devices Inc. Asahi Kasei Micro devices Corporation Avia Semiconductor Ltd. Cirrus Logic Inc. Datel Inc. IQ-Analog Mouser Electronics Inc. Microchip Technology Inc. Renesas Electronics Corporation Texas Instruments
Recent Developments:
- In April 2025, Asahi Kasei Microdevices, Silicon Austria Labs had realized the integration of the coreless current sensor across the power module to add more to the efficiency of electric vehicle traction inverters. This allows smaller, lighter, and more efficient xEV power systems. In Feb 2024, Cirrus Logic, Intel and Microsoft introduced a new PC reference design with high-efficiency audio and power capabilities to reduce heat, extend battery life and create immersive sound. This partnership of course brings to life small, silent, powerful laptops featuring Intel's upcoming Lunar Lake processors.
T able o f Contents - Major Points
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis
5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting
6. Competitive Landscape
7. Data Converter Market Segmentation, by Type
8. Data Converter Market Segmentation, by Sampling Rate
9. Data Converter Market Segmentation, by Application
10. Regional Analysis
11. Company Profiles
12. Use Cases and Best Practices
