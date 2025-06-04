Data Converter Market Size To Grow USD 9.40 Billion By 2032, Driven By Growing Demand For High-Speed Data Processing SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Data Converter Market growth is driven by 5G expansion, IoT proliferation, AI integration, and demand for high-speed, low-power ADCs and DACs across industries. Austin, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Converter Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider,“The Data Converter Market size was valued at 5.80 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 9.40 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.23% over 2025-2032.” What is market size for Data Converters in the U.S.? The Data Converter Market is growing rapidly, due to high demand for high-performance computing and AI infrastructure. Analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters are necessary components for high-speed, accurate data processing in AI, edge computing, and analytics. The U.S. market is anticipated to rise from USD 1.74 billion in 2023 to USD 2.32 billion by 2032 , owing to telecom, automotive, and consumer electronics. Core Scientific invested USD 6.1 billion in data centers and will massively expand AI server power (3~5X vs traditional hardware), thereby increasing demand on high-efficiency DC-DC (Digital/Digital) converters, such as Delta's RBC Series, which achieves up to 97.5% efficiency. Get a Sample Report of Data Converter Market Forecast @ Which Region is leading the Data Converters Market and why? In 2024, North America dominated the data converter market with a 44% share, due to presence of the data converter manufacturers and consumer demand, growing technology, [and] high adoption of advanced electronics as well as due to high demand from healthcare, automotive, telecommunications, aerospace and defense etc.” – particularly in the United States. The U.S. market benefits from growth in 5G infrastructure and increasing manufacturing automation. Asia Pacific is growing rapidly at a CAGR of 7.89%, on account of the burgeoning 5G market and the increasing domestic semiconductor investments in the region, such as in China. The growth in Europe is driven by automotive inventions such as ADAS and electric vehicles, as well as Industry 4.0 applications. The market in the UK is further driven by government R&D in 5G and AI. In Latin America and MEA, digital applications in oil & gas for data acquisition and control are leading to growth. Data Converter Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 5.80 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 9.40 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.23% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation . By Type (Analog-to-Digital Converters (ADC), Digital-to-Analog Converters (DAC))

. By Sampling Rate (High-Speed Data Converters, General-Purpose Data Converters)

. By Application (Communication, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Automotive, Others)

Purchase Single User PDF of Data Converter Market Report (20% Discount) @

What type of data converters are widely used in the global market?

By Type

In 2024, Analog-to-Digital Converters (ADCs) dominate the market with around 53% revenue share, on account of its important role as an intermediary device that converts analog signals into digital data, which is used in medical imaging, telecommunications, and consumer electronics. They are widely used for fast, accurate data processing in systems such as digital radiograms, audio processors and IoT systems.

Digital-to-Analog Converters (DACs) are the fastest-growing segment, expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.43% from 2025 to 2032, as it is used in audio devices, telecommunication, automotive, and industrial control systems.

By Sampling Rate

The General-Purpose Data Converters segment leads the market with a 52% revenue share in 2024, and is widely used in consumer electronics, automotive, industrial automation, and communication equipment. They are widely used because of a feature: they can transcode from digital to analog and from analog to digital.

The High-Speed Data Converters segment is projected to grow fastest, at a CAGR of 6.29%, due to the growing requirement for the high speed data computation in the applications such as telecommunications, data centers, automobile and industrial automation where performance and efficiency majorly matters.

Which applications require data converters the most?

By Application

In 2024, the Consumer Electronics segment led the data converter market with over 40% revenue share, and is anticipated to grow during the forecast timeline owing to an increased requirement for high-performance converters in smart TVs, smartphones, gaming consoles, and wearables that offer enhanced audio, video, and data processing., thereby offering a superior user experience.

The Healthcare & Life Sciences segment is set to grow rapidly, with a CAGR of 9.78%, due to the rising deployment of high-performance data converters in medical imaging, diagnostics and wearable health devices, which depend on accurate and fast data conversion for an effective patient monitoring and treatment.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:



Analog Devices Inc.

Asahi Kasei Micro devices Corporation

Avia Semiconductor Ltd.

Cirrus Logic Inc.

Datel Inc.

IQ-Analog

Mouser Electronics Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corporation Texas Instruments

Do y ou h ave a ny s pecific q ueries o r n eed a ny c ustomiz ed r esearch on Data Converter Market ? Submit your inquiry here @

Recent Developments:



In April 2025, Asahi Kasei Microdevices, Silicon Austria Labs had realized the integration of the coreless current sensor across the power module to add more to the efficiency of electric vehicle traction inverters. This allows smaller, lighter, and more efficient xEV power systems. In Feb 2024, Cirrus Logic, Intel and Microsoft introduced a new PC reference design with high-efficiency audio and power capabilities to reduce heat, extend battery life and create immersive sound. This partnership of course brings to life small, silent, powerful laptops featuring Intel's upcoming Lunar Lake processors.

T able o f Contents - Major Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Data Converter Market Segmentation, by Type

8. Data Converter Market Segmentation, by Sampling Rate

9. Data Converter Market Segmentation, by Application

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

CONTACT: Contact Us: Jagney Dave - Vice President of Client Engagement Phone: +1-315 636 4242 (US) | +44- 20 3290 5010 (UK)