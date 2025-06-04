Clay County, SD Becomes First In State To Adopt Catalis Enterprise CAMA

Catalis is the transformational SaaS and integrated payments partner powering all levels and sizes of government.

Catalis Expands Nationwide Reach with Industry-Leading Valuation Platform

- Steven Ashbacher, Executive Vice President of Catalis Tax & CAMAALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Catalis , a leading software provider for government, announced that Clay County, South Dakota, has selected Catalis Enterprise CAMA as its new mass appraisal solution, becoming the first jurisdiction in South Dakota to deploy the platform.The decision marks a major step forward for Clay County, which is transitioning away from a legacy CAMA system hampered by outdated architecture and inconsistent customer support. By moving to Catalis Enterprise CAMA, the County is embracing a modern, cloud-based solution purpose-built to meet the evolving needs of assessors and deliver long-term operational efficiency.“We currently use multiple computer systems and rely heavily on manipulating our data by hand,” said Lennea Olson, Director of Equalization, Clay County Assessor's Office.“We are excited that Catalis and their Enterprise CAMA solution will be a 'one-stop shop' for our office. We are looking forward to greater efficiency and consistency in the data that we provide to our taxpayers.”Catalis Enterprise CAMA is now actively deployed in 21 states, underscoring the platform's unmatched scalability and adaptability across diverse regulatory environments. Few providers can offer a single, highly configurable solution capable of serving jurisdictions nationwide. Catalis stands out for its strong core valuation functionality and wide-ranging integrations, making it one of the most versatile and reliable CAMA systems in the industry.Clay County will benefit from deep integrations with essential tools like Esri GIS, EagleView imagery, and CoreLogic's Marshall & Swift cost modeling. These connections-alongside robust core features-will empower the Assessor's Office to conduct valuations with greater speed, accuracy, and transparency.“We're excited to welcome Clay County as our first Enterprise CAMA client in South Dakota,” said Steven Ashbacher, Executive Vice President of Catalis Tax & CAMA .“Their choice reflects the growing demand for a flexible, cloud-native platform that delivers powerful functionality, seamless integrations, and dependable support. We look forward to helping their team modernize operations and better serve their community.”

