Mercy University Launches Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Advanced Certificate Program

DOBBS FERRY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Mercy University announced the launch of its new Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner (PMHNP) Advanced Certificate Program, designed to address the growing need for skilled mental health professionals across the healthcare spectrum. This post-master's certificate program is tailored for current nurse practitioners and nurses who hold a Master of Science in Nursing.“Our new Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner certificate reflects our commitment to preparing nurse leaders who are equipped to respond to the nation's mental health crisis,” said Kenya Beard, Ed.D., AGACNP-BC ANEF FAAN, dean of Mercy's School of Nursing.“Graduates will be well-prepared to provide compassionate, evidence-based psychiatric care in a variety of traditional and non-traditional health care environments, including school-based clinics, shelters, and community outreach programs.”The program offers an in-depth curriculum focused on health promotion, disease prevention, assessment, and the treatment of psychiatric disorders across the lifespan. Students will gain specialized training in treatment and diagnosis of psychiatric conditions, medication management and psychopharmacology, case management strategies and counseling for individuals, families, and groups.A core emphasis of the program is on social determinants of health and the provision of psychiatric care to vulnerable and underserved populations. Through a combination of coursework and clinical experience, students will be prepared to deliver comprehensive mental health services in a wide range of settings, including private practices, mental health facilities, emergency departments, substance abuse clinics, correctional facilities and community-based organizations.Graduates of the PMHNP Advanced Certificate Program will be qualified to take national certification exams and enter the workforce as psychiatric mental health nurse practitioners, making a profound impact on the lives of individuals and communities alike.For more information or to apply, visit .###About Mercy UniversityMercy University is an independent, coeducational institution serving more than 9,000 students each year across campuses in Westchester, the Bronx, Manhattan, as well as online. It is a federally designated minority-serving institution and the largest private Hispanic Serving Institution in the state of New York. Mercy offers more than 100 undergraduate and graduate degree programs and certificate programs within six schools: Business, Education, Health and Natural Sciences, Liberal Arts, Nursing and Social and Behavioral Sciences. Mercy was founded in 1950 by the Sisters of Mercy whose mission of transformative education remains strong. For more information, visit .

