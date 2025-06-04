Agrivoltaics Market Projected To Achieve A CAGR Of 11.61% To Reach US$9.446 Billion By 2030

The agrivoltaics market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.61% from US$5.455 billion in 2025 to US$9.446 billion by 2030.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the agrivoltaics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.61% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$9.446 billion by 2030.The use of renewable energy sources has become increasingly important in today's world, and one industry that is making significant strides in this area is the agrivoltaics market. Agrivoltaics, also known as agrophotovoltaics, is the practice of co-locating solar panels with agricultural crops. This innovative approach not only produces clean energy, but also has numerous benefits for farmers and the environment. As the demand for sustainable energy solutions continues to rise, the agrivoltaics market is experiencing significant growth.This growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of renewable energy sources, government initiatives promoting sustainable practices, and the rising awareness of the environmental impact of traditional energy sources.One of the key advantages of agrivoltaics is its ability to increase land productivity. By utilizing the same land for both solar energy production and agriculture, farmers can generate additional income while still producing crops. This also helps to reduce land use conflicts and preserve valuable farmland. Additionally, the shading provided by the solar panels can help to reduce water evaporation, leading to more efficient water usage and improved crop yields.The agrivoltaics market is also creating new opportunities for farmers and solar energy companies to collaborate. In some cases, farmers are leasing their land to solar energy companies, providing a new source of income. This partnership between agriculture and renewable energy is a win-win situation for both industries and is contributing to the growth of the agrivoltaics market.As the world continues to prioritize sustainable energy solutions, the agrivoltaics market is poised for even more growth in the coming years. With its numerous benefits for farmers, the environment, and the economy, agrivoltaics is proving to be a promising solution for a cleaner and more sustainable future.Access sample report or view details:As a part of the report, the major players operating in the agrivoltaics market that have been covered are Trinasolar, RWE, United States Solar Corporation, Sandbox Solar LLC, and United Agrivoltaics.The market analytics report segments the agrivoltaics market as follows:By System Type.Dynamic Agrivoltaics Systems.Fixed Agrivoltaics SystemsBy Technology.Photovoltaic (PV) Panels.Solar Thermal Systems.Bifacial PV PanelsBy Application.Grassland Farming.Horticulture and Arable Farming.Indoor FarmingBy Geography.North AmericaoUnited StatesoCanadaoMexico.South AmericaoBraziloArgentinaoOthers.EuropeoUnited KingdomoGermanyoFranceoSpainoOthers.Middle East and AfricaoSaudi ArabiaoUAEoOthers.Asia PacificoChinaoJapanoIndiaoSouth KoreaoTaiwanoOthersCompanies Profiled:.Trinasolar.RWE.United States Solar Corporation.Sandbox Solar LLC.United AgrivoltaicsReasons for Buying this Report:-.Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments..Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy..Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments..Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment..Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:.Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030.Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis.Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis.Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries.Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:.Global Mobile Water Treatment Market:.Total Station Market:.Solar Pump Inverter Market:.Climate Tech Market:.Green Logistics Market:About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

Harsh Sharma

Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence LLP

+1 850-250-1698

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.