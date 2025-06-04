MP: Congress Questions Delay In Moong Procurement

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, June 4 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari on Wednesday questioned the delay in sending the proposal regarding the procurement of Moong crop to the Centre.

Patwari claimed that the delay in the procurement of Moong in Madhya Pradesh has forced farmers to sell their crop at low prices in the market, depriving them of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) fixed by the Centre.

Congress leader wrote a letter to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, requesting that the state government should immediately send a proposal to the Centre in this regard, and the process of procurement should start in every district.

"The Centre has announced MSP on Moong crop Rs 8000 per quintal for 2025-2026. However, the farmers are being forced to sell their crop at Rs 6000 to Rs 7000 per quintal in the open market. It is because the state government is yet to start the procurement process," Patwari said.

He said that farmers are unable to recover even their production costs, and some have been forced to stop irrigating their fields.

Congress leader claimed he was informed that the state Agriculture Department had yet to receive any notification from the Centre.

"When inquired, it was learnt that the state government was yet to send a proposal to the Centre," Patwari said.

He said that last year, the procurement process for the Moong crop started on May 20, adding that if the procurement is delayed more, the farmers may be forced to stage a protest in the coming days.

"I would request you (the Chief Minister) to take this issue seriously and take immediate action, otherwise, farmers will be forced to stage a massive protest again," said Patwari.