403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Habitat Schools In Ajman To Host Malayalam And English Eid Gah Prayers This Eid Al-Adha
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Ajman, 04th June 2025: The General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments & Zakat (AWQAF) is organizing special Eid al-Adha prayers at Habitat Schools in Ajman. The Malayalam Eid Gah will be held at Habitat School, Al Jurf, led by Ustad Muhammed Irshad Nadvi, and the English Eid Gah at Habitat School, Al Tallah, with the Khutbah by Awqaf Imam Tariq Muhammed Ibrahim. Both prayers will begin at 5:44 AM. The events will include dedicated parking, special arrangements for women's prayer areas, and aim to create an inclusive space for all communities to join in the celebration.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment