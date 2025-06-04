Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Habitat Schools In Ajman To Host Malayalam And English Eid Gah Prayers This Eid Al-Adha


2025-06-04 09:15:13
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Ajman, 04th June 2025: The General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments & Zakat (AWQAF) is organizing special Eid al-Adha prayers at Habitat Schools in Ajman. The Malayalam Eid Gah will be held at Habitat School, Al Jurf, led by Ustad Muhammed Irshad Nadvi, and the English Eid Gah at Habitat School, Al Tallah, with the Khutbah by Awqaf Imam Tariq Muhammed Ibrahim. Both prayers will begin at 5:44 AM. The events will include dedicated parking, special arrangements for women's prayer areas, and aim to create an inclusive space for all communities to join in the celebration.


