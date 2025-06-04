Stampede In Chinnaswamy Stadium: RCB Fans Suffocate Ahead Of Victory Parade (WATCH)

Bengaluru: Chinnaswamy stadium drowned in gloom after a stampede broke out ahead of Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) victory parade inside the stadium. Visuals showed thousands of fans suffocating amid the massive crowd at the stadium on Wednesday, June 4. At least ten are feared dead and many more injured. One victim reportedly suffered a heart attack, while the others succumbed to injuries sustained in the chaos as they were being rushed to the hospital. Over 12 others are currently in critical condition.

The celebration was scheduled to begin at 5 PM, but crowd mismanagement turned the event into a disaster. Only two gates , Gate 13 and Gate 14, were opened for fan entry. Thousands of supporters, eager to witness the historic event, gathered at the rear entrance of the stadium.

As crowd pressure mounted, more than 10,000 fans surged toward the rear gate. Frustrated by the slow pace of individual security checks, the crowd broke through the gate, triggering a stampede. Over 20 people near the gate were caught underfoot as the crowd pushed forward.