Stampede In Chinnaswamy Stadium: RCB Fans Suffocate Ahead Of Victory Parade (WATCH)
Bengaluru: Chinnaswamy stadium drowned in gloom after a stampede broke out ahead of Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) victory parade inside the stadium. Visuals showed thousands of fans suffocating amid the massive crowd at the stadium on Wednesday, June 4. At least ten are feared dead and many more injured. One victim reportedly suffered a heart attack, while the others succumbed to injuries sustained in the chaos as they were being rushed to the hospital. Over 12 others are currently in critical condition.
Such Pathetic Management in Bengaluru Chinnaswamy Stadium , they were there to celebrate and now it is becoming twitter/iklQjc5ClJ
- Ctrl C Ctrl Memes (@Ctrlmemes_) June 4, 2025
The celebration was scheduled to begin at 5 PM, but crowd mismanagement turned the event into a disaster. Only two gates , Gate 13 and Gate 14, were opened for fan entry. Thousands of supporters, eager to witness the historic event, gathered at the rear entrance of the stadium.
As crowd pressure mounted, more than 10,000 fans surged toward the rear gate. Frustrated by the slow pace of individual security checks, the crowd broke through the gate, triggering a stampede. Over 20 people near the gate were caught underfoot as the crowd pushed forward.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
CommentsNo comment