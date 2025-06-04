Tata Harrier.Ev Is Here! 5 Key Features That Make The Electric Beast Stand Out

The Tata Harrier, launched at a starting price of Rs 21.49 lakh, boasts segment-leading features like a 14.53-inch Neo QLED infotainment system, 540-degree surround view, and an e-Valet package.

At a starting price of Rs 21.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the Tata Harrier was introduced to the Indian market. Located just above the Curvv, this is the largest electric SUV in the manufacturer's current portfolio. On July 2, reservations for the electric car will open, and delivery are scheduled for a later time.

Three general trim levels-Adventure, Fearless, and Empowered-will be offered. Additionally, 65 kWh and 75 kWh battery pack variants are available. Not only that, but the Tata Harrier has a number of special characteristics that make it stand out. Here's the whole story.

Driving modes

Six distinct terrain modes are available on the Tata Harrier: Normal, Grass/Snow, Mudruts/Gravel, Sand, Rock Crawl, and a user-configurable option. Furthermore, the RWD system gives Eco, City, Sport, and Boost driving modes, whilst the AWD system offers Boost, Sport, City, and Eco driving modes.

Amazing infotainment system

As the first Neo QLED vehicle display in the world, the Tata Harrier has a 14.53-inch cinematic infotainment display from Harman that uses Samsung's Neo QLED technology. The manufacturer employed the first JBL Black 10-speaker sound system with Dolby Atmos in the world to further improve the cabin's ambiance.

540-degree surround view

The Tata Harrier pushes the limits of a 360-degree camera configuration by having a 540-degree surround view arrangement that combines the capabilities of a 360-degree surround view system with a translucent mode that lets the driver see what's underneath the vehicle. This function is useful while going off-road.

e-Valet package

Tata's Harrier e-Valet package introduces autonomous convenience to Indian highways. Reverse Assist, which retraces the identical route followed in reverse-ideal for difficult exits-Auto Park Assist, which enables the SUV to park itself even in confined areas, and Summon Mode, which allows you to call your car forward or in backward using a smartphone.

Under the hood

The Harrier's Quad Wheel Drive (QWD) dual-motor system produces a powerful 504Nm of torque, with the front motor producing 155.83bhp (116 kW) and the rear motor producing 234.75bhp (175 kW). With a segment-best time of 6.3 seconds, it can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h. It has an ARAI-certified range of 627 km (480–505 km in real life) and can be charged in 15 minutes using a 120kW DC fast charger. It is powered by a 75kWh battery.