May 2025 Car Sales: Maruti Leads, Mahindra Grows, Hyundai And Tata Face Decline

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) This report examines the Indian automobile sector's sales performance in May 2025. While Maruti Suzuki held the top spot but experienced a sales decline, brands like Mahindra and Toyota recorded significant growth.

The Indian automobile sector continued its progress in sales during May 2025. Most companies recorded positive year-on-year and month-on-month sales growth. Let's look at the brand-wise performances to see which brand performed well and which brands are leading the sales charts. Keep in mind that the car sales figures mentioned here are only for the domestic market.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) recorded sales of 135,962 units in May 2025, compared to 144,002 units in the same month last year. This reflects a year-on-year decline of 5.5% in total domestic sales. The low sales of entry-level cars are attributed to this.

The company sold 52,431 units in May 2025, compared to 43,218 units in May 2024. This marks a 21% year-on-year growth. Mahindra's tractor sales, which stood at 35,237 units in May 2024, rose to 38,914 units in May 2025.

South Korean automotive brand Hyundai Motor India slipped to the third spot with 43,861 units in domestic sales. It registered an 11% year-on-year decline.

In the domestic market, Tata Motors sold 41,557 units in May 2025. This was 46,697 units in May 2024. The company registered an 11% year-on-year decline.

Last month, Kia India sold 22,315 units in the domestic market. This shows a 14.43% year-on-year growth compared to the 19,500 units sold in the same month in 2024.

JSW MG Motor India, which sold 4,510 units in May 2024, registered a strong 40% year-on-year growth.

May 2025 was a profitable month for Toyota Kirloskar Motor. The Japanese automaker sold 29,280 units, up from 25,273 units. It registered a 14.4% growth in year-on-year sales.

With a total of 6,740 units sold, Czech automaker Skoda registered a massive 134% year-on-year growth from 2,884 units.

Companies like Honda, Volkswagen, Renault, and Nissan recorded sales of 3,950 units, 2,848 units, 2,502 units, and 1,354 units, respectively. At the same time, all these companies have registered a decline in year-on-year sales.