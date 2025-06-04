Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Türkiye Urges Continued Russia, Ukraine Talks

2025-06-04 09:11:48
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced on Tuesday that a fresh round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine is anticipated, as both sides increasingly acknowledge the importance of maintaining dialogue.

During a conversation with a news agency, Fidan emphasized that the conflict, which is now approaching its fourth year, has evolved from a bilateral war into a broader international crisis due to widespread foreign engagement.

Reaffirming Türkiye’s unwavering opposition to war, Fidan underscored the devastating consequences of the ongoing violence.

He pointed out the severe human and financial impact, noting that more than a million individuals have either lost their lives or suffered injuries, and many significant urban centers have been decimated.

Fidan highlighted Ankara’s proactive role in pursuing peace. He referred to initiatives such as the Black Sea Grain Initiative, the 2022 Istanbul peace negotiations, and several prisoner swap arrangements as examples of Türkiye’s dedication to conflict resolution.

He mentioned that a push for ceasefire gained traction during the Trump administration and recalled his own senior-level diplomatic visits to both Moscow and Kyiv.

The Turkish minister also noted that the June 2 gathering was conducted in a constructive atmosphere, culminating in a consensus on a new prisoner exchange that would involve over 1,000 individuals.

According to Fidan, both Moscow and Kyiv submitted documents outlining potential ceasefire terms. Discussions also covered the possibility of a future summit between the leaders, with both parties recognizing the necessity of continuing the negotiation process.

“Given the current conditions and the psychological environment shaped by war, this was the best possible meeting. The key is not to leave the table and to maintain a commitment to a ceasefire and peace. This is our advice to the parties. Whether the table is in Türkiye or elsewhere is not important. What matters is that these parties keep coming together and continue talks,” he said.

