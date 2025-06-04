Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Prime Minister Bids Farewell To US Ambassador

2025-06-04 09:10:52
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met on Wednesday with Ambassador of the United States to the State of Qatar HE Timmy Davis, on the occasion of the end of his tenure in the country.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs wished the US Ambassador success in his future assignments and further progress and prosperity for the relations between the two countries.

