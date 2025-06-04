Amir Issues Decree Establishing Qatari Institute Supporting Innovation, Scientific Research
Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani issued today Amiri Decision No. 19 of 2025 to establish the Qatari institute to support innovation and scientific research.
The law is effective starting from its date of issue and is to be published in the official gazette. (QNA)
