Federal court dismisses California’s lawsuit against Trump

2025-06-04 09:10:15
(MENAFN) A federal court has dismissed California’s legal challenge to the tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, citing jurisdictional reasons, but left the door open for the state to pursue its case in a potentially more receptive venue.

In a decision issued late Monday, U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley, based in San Francisco, determined that the dispute should be heard in the U.S. Court of International Trade (CIT) in New York, which has the specialized authority to handle matters involving tariffs. Rather than transferring the case, Judge Corley agreed to California’s request to dismiss it entirely, which allows the state to appeal directly to the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, as it had sought.

California’s Attorney General Rob Bonta issued a statement Monday night, describing the ruling as a “critical step” toward protecting the state’s economy from the estimated $25 billion in consumer costs and 64,000 jobs at risk due to the tariffs.

“We strongly believe this case belongs in federal district court,” Bonta said. He contends that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) does not grant the authority to impose such tariffs. “Trump doesn’t have the authority to impose these destructive tariffs,” he added.

