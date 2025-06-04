403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Federal court dismisses California’s lawsuit against Trump
(MENAFN) A federal court has dismissed California’s legal challenge to the tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, citing jurisdictional reasons, but left the door open for the state to pursue its case in a potentially more receptive venue.
In a decision issued late Monday, U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley, based in San Francisco, determined that the dispute should be heard in the U.S. Court of International Trade (CIT) in New York, which has the specialized authority to handle matters involving tariffs. Rather than transferring the case, Judge Corley agreed to California’s request to dismiss it entirely, which allows the state to appeal directly to the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, as it had sought.
California’s Attorney General Rob Bonta issued a statement Monday night, describing the ruling as a “critical step” toward protecting the state’s economy from the estimated $25 billion in consumer costs and 64,000 jobs at risk due to the tariffs.
“We strongly believe this case belongs in federal district court,” Bonta said. He contends that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) does not grant the authority to impose such tariffs. “Trump doesn’t have the authority to impose these destructive tariffs,” he added.
In a decision issued late Monday, U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley, based in San Francisco, determined that the dispute should be heard in the U.S. Court of International Trade (CIT) in New York, which has the specialized authority to handle matters involving tariffs. Rather than transferring the case, Judge Corley agreed to California’s request to dismiss it entirely, which allows the state to appeal directly to the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, as it had sought.
California’s Attorney General Rob Bonta issued a statement Monday night, describing the ruling as a “critical step” toward protecting the state’s economy from the estimated $25 billion in consumer costs and 64,000 jobs at risk due to the tariffs.
“We strongly believe this case belongs in federal district court,” Bonta said. He contends that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) does not grant the authority to impose such tariffs. “Trump doesn’t have the authority to impose these destructive tariffs,” he added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Galxe Signs Crypto's New Leaders To Next-Gen Community Accelerator
- Bitget Launches ZBCNUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Integration
- Nibiru Launches”Block Party” Aura Program To Reward Real Defi Activity
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
CommentsNo comment