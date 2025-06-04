403
Leaders Of UAE, Egypt Meet On Ties, Regional Happenings
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, June 4 (KUNA) -- UAE President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Egyptian President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi discussed Wednesday fraternal relations and how to strengthen them across various sectors, mainly those advancing development goals and serving mutual interests.
During the meeting, the two leaders also reviewed regional and international issues of mutual concern and exchanged views on the latest Middle East developments, particularly efforts to restore regional security and stability, the UAE's official news agency reported.
They also underlined the significance of stepping up efforts to ensure a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and work towards a clear political horizon for a just and comprehensive peace based on the bi-state solution.
They reiterated their shared commitment to carrying on consultation and coordination between the UAE and Egypt on matters that serve the interests of both sides and support efforts to promote regional peace, security, and stability as essential foundations for development and prosperity. (end)
