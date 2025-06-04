Bizpower360 Leverages Optimum Technologies To Bridge The Gap Between Benefits And Business Operations

MENAFN - GetNews)BizPower360, a performance-driven business optimization firm, is seeking to transform how companies manage their workforce by combining the power of employee benefits with the flexibility of enterprise technology. As the exclusive distribution partner of OptimumNG since 2024, BizPower360 is now leading the way in connecting employee benefits with the HR systems that businesses rely on, creating a more unified, intelligent experience for employers and employees alike.

At the center of this evolution is Simon Chatfield, Chief Technology Officer of BizPower360 and CEO of Optimum. With over 20 years of experience in SaaS development and enterprise system architecture, Simon has built scalable solutions for industries ranging from healthcare to finance. His dual leadership role ensures tight alignment between BizPower360's operational strategy and the technology driving its growth.

“Too often, companies invest in great employee benefits, but those benefits remain disconnected from the systems their teams use every day,” said Tim Thomas , Chief Operating Officer of BizPower360.“With OptimumNG , we're solving that gap by integrating benefits into the daily workflow so employers can manage their people and their programs in a more seamless environment. This means faster onboarding, smarter management, and better support for the employees who make it all work.”

OptimumNG also features an AI-powered interface, built to help organizations interact with their employee data in more dynamic and insightful ways. This AI functionality operates within a secure, SOC 2 compliant environment, allowing businesses to gain powerful insights while maintaining the highest standards of privacy and compliance.

BizPower360 brings all of this together through BizPower Benefits , its employee benefits program that simplifies access to meaningful coverage while enhancing engagement and retention.“But, another core differentiator,” said Thomas,“is that we understand the relationship that companies have with their broker, so we often come alongside the benefits programs that companies already offer. It's about improving both the employer and employee experience.” By integrating BizPower Benefits into the broader benefits and HR infrastructure, employers can reduce administrative friction, improve employee access to their benefits, and deliver a more personalized, effective benefits experience.

About BizPower360

BizPower360 helps companies grow, retain talent, and reduce operational costs through integrated solutions across employee benefits, lead generation, and business automation. By delivering technology and strategy as one seamless system, BizPower360 eliminates friction and empowers smarter operations.

About Optimum Technologies

Optimum is a SaaS innovation company specializing in low-code platforms that enable businesses to build, launch, and scale custom operations systems without traditional development barriers. Its flagship product, OptimumNG, is used across industries to streamline processes and centralize critical data flows.