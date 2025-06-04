Windriver Among Best Golf Communities For Retirees In Tennessee

MENAFN - GetNews)



This beautiful lakefront golf community has become one of the best in Tennessee, offering bountiful amenities, activities, and golfing for retirees

LENOIR CITY, TENNESSEE - JUNE 4th, 2025 - WindRiver Lakefront & Golf Community has become one of the very best golf communities for retirees in Tennessee, offering a community that breaks away from the standard traditions of golfing communities with lush greens, world-class facilities, a fully stocked pro shop, lake access, and much more.

To the delight of retirees who love to golf, WindRiver Lakefront & Golf Community offers a living experience like no other. Retirees have come from out of state to enjoy a lifestyle that puts golf at the center of everyday living. WindRiver is situated in Lenoir City, which is nestled in East Tennessee where a mild climate attracts visitors all year long. For golfers, this means year-round opportunities to take to the green. The natural beauty of East Tennessee beckons, conveying a breathtaking natural backdrop to everyday life at WindRiver Lakefront & Golf Community.







While East Tennessee boasts a mild four season climate which is attractive for retirees, it also provides a luxurious golf community packed with benefits and features such as practice facilities, leading-edge golf carts, and more. The community provides lakeside amenities including a marina and access to Tellico Lake, where residents can enjoy boating, fishing, and more. A fitness center, swimming pool, tennis and pickle-ball courts, and walking trails provide opportunities for daily fitness, socialization, and fun.

Retirees are never bored at WindRiver Lakefront & Golf Community where golf opportunities and amenities are available all year long, but when they want to go into the city for dining, shopping, and more, Knoxville is just a short drive away. Plus, it's proximity to McGhee Tyson Airport makes travel a breeze.







WindRiver strives to provide the best golfing community for retirees in Tennessee and advances this tradition in part by hosting major events, such as the recent Tennessee River Rumble hosted by Lincoln Memorial. The WindRiver Golf Course was designed by Bob Cupp and attracts high level events such as these while offering a captivating experience for residents every single day. Convenient online scheduling allows residents to reserve their tee time at available slots in the morning, afternoon, and evening.

Also held daily are social events and activities, which can be found on the grounds and at the clubhouse.“Our welcoming community, exceptional amenities, and unparalleled golfing experience make it the best golf retirement community in Tennessee,” said a spokesperson for WindRiver Living.

WindRiver Living recently announced its Clubhouse Village, which will be the centerpiece amenity of The Club at WindRiver when its construction is complete. Learn more about the best golf community for retirees in Tennessee by visiting blog/best-golf-retirement-community-in-tennessee/ .

ABOUT WINDRIVER LAKEFRONT & GOLF COMMUNITY

WindRiver is a luxury lakefront golf community located in Lenoir City, Tennessee.