New Era Rooter Rises To Meet San Diego Plumber Shortage, Under Francisco Herrera's Leadership
As a critical plumber shortage grips San Diego County, local residents are turning to a new kind of contractor - one built on trust, grit, and a mission to serve. Francisco Herrera , founder of New Era Rooter , is stepping up to meet the moment by offering honest, affordable plumbing services when the city needs them most.
“I grew up with nothing - no college, just a humble upbringing and a drive to do better,” says Herrera.“But plumbing gave me a second chance. It felt like I was becoming a doctor, just for homes. We fix emergencies, we help people, and we do it with honesty. That's what New Era Rooter is all about.”
In a time when major companies quote $30,000 or more for basic repairs, New Era Rooter is changing the game with second opinions, emergency services, and upfront pricing that San Diego homeowners can actually afford.
Why This Matters: San Diego's Plumber Crisis Is Real
The U.S. is on pace to face a shortage of more than 500,000 plumbers by 2027, and the impact is already hitting home in San Diego :
Massive delays for emergency plumbing jobs
National chains pushing overpriced solutions
Homeowners stuck between urgency and unfair costs
Francisco Herrera saw the problem firsthand - and created New Era Rooter to be the solution.
“We get called in after people are quoted $40,000 for a job that should cost $5,000,” Herrera adds.“We're the second opinion that people should've called first.”
From Struggle to Service: The Story Behind New Era Rooter
Herrera didn't just build a business - he built a mission. After years of job-hopping to support his kids and witnessing his grandmother get taken advantage of by a contractor, plumbing became more than work - it became purpose.
From Temecula to San Diego , Herrera's team now serves hundreds of homes across the county - not with pressure tactics, but with real service backed by 25-year warranties and 24/7 availability.
Services That Make a Difference
New Era Rooter proudly offers:
24/7 Emergency Plumbing
Drain Cleaning & Hydro Jetting
Water Heater & Softener Installation
Sewer & Pipe Repair or Replacement
Second Opinions That Save Thousands
With deep local roots and no corporate overhead, the company delivers what big brands don't - speed, savings, and sincerity .
Residents in need can request service directly online or visit to learn more.
A New Generation of Plumbers in San Diego
Herrera named his company New Era Rooter to represent the next generation of plumbers - those driven by service, not sales quotas.
“Plumbers are more rare than diamonds - and honest ones are even rarer. That's why we're here - to help families without draining their savings,” Herrera says.
As fewer young workers enter the trades and the demand continues to rise, New Era Rooter is positioning itself as a community-first business that San Diego residents can count on.
